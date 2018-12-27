PHUKET: Dr Phonlawat Prechaborisutkul, a physician specialising in advanced nutritional health, hair loss prevention and anti-ageing medicine, has joined the medical specialist team at Thanyapura.



Thursday 27 December 2018, 12:47PM

“Dr Phonlawat’s expertise will be beneficial to all healthy and active lifestyle enthusiasts who are looking for advice and treatments for immunity boosts, regenerative methods, and improved performance,” said a release announcing his appoinment.

“He brings his knowledge from his training at both the faculty of medicine, Prince of Songkla University, the elective program at the faculty of medicine at Miyazaki University in Japan, a master’s of science in anti-ageing and regenerative medicine from Dhurakit Pundit University, and a certification in anti-ageing by the American board of anti-ageing and regenerative medicine (ABAARM),” the release noted.

Dr Phonlawat is a specialist of preventive medicine certified by the Thai Medical Council, and is experienced in functional medicine, opthalmology, hormone replacement therapy, intravenous nutrition, ozone treatment, endo-laser use, chelation therapy and stem cell therapy,

“It is a joy to welcome Dr Phonlawat, who is a real music fan and aficionado. He is also no slouch on the tennis court. Dr Phonlawat will contribute to the health and well-being of our guests and clients, and also to the culture of Thanyapura,” said the release.

“In addition to dietary nutrition and anti-aging expertise, Dr. Phonlawat will bring to Thanyapura a capacity in services related to nutritional well-being and nutritional therapy (a more holistic approach to nutrition based on lifestyle adjustment and mental well-being) as well as background knowledge in therapies for chronic diseases and hair loss.

“Dr Phonlawat will be helping Thanyapura in our goal of always aspiring to outdo ourselves in the quality and excellence of the services we offer, and finding complementary healthcare technique specialists is one way that we become the premier centre in Phuket and Asia for integrating sports medicine and fitness support with physical and psychological well-being services,” the release added.

Dr Phonlawat’s background in specialised medicine is complemented by his professional and personally well-matched empathy with the mission and values of Thanypaura, the release noted.

“I believe in improving quality of life of people and I believe in the Thanyapura philosophy of promoting a well-balanced mind, body and spirit,” Dr Phonlawat said, added the release.