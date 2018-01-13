The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Thanyapura officially announces new ‘Thanyapura Relay Triathlon 2018’ event

TRIATHLON: There is a new sport discipline that is quickly gaining worldwide popularity – both amongst competitors and spectators – and in the summer of 2017 the International Olympic Committee announced that the event would be included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. It is seen as the next innovation of the sport of triathlon – Triathlon Mixed Relays.

Saturday 13 January 2018, 02:28PM

Typically, triathlons are solo events, in which each athlete pushes themselves to their limits by swimming, cycling, and running vast distances and through challenging terrains. But with triathlon mixed relays, each athlete puts on a blast of speed to complete a shorter course before tagging their teammate to then take over.

Marisol Casado, President of International Triathlon Union and International Olympic Committee Member, said, “Is an event that demonstrates that women and men can compete together but both are equally important to the success of the team.”

The Olympic-style triathlon mixed relays include teams consisting of four members who work together to each complete a 300 metre swim, 8 kilometre bike ride and 2km run. The pace is lightning fast, the energy levels are sky high, and anything can happen during the event.

Although 2020 will be the first time that triathlon mixed relays will be included in an Olympic program, they already take place at the Youth Olympic Games and the Asian Games, and have recently been added to the Pan American Games program.

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort is launching two relay triathlon events in 2018; one due to take place on January 21, and the other on September 22.

This new style of triathlon race is modelled on the Olympic event, and is open to anyone over the age of eight who is interested in tackling a new and exciting challenge.

Teams of four will compete at this time challenge, and every team member must finish the course; a 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run. There is no age restrictions within the groups – it is all about the best time you and your teammates can achieve together!

For more information on Thanyapura’s upcoming Relay Triathlons for 2018, and to register, click here.

 

 
