THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thanyapura hosts second Mixed Relay Triathlon

PHUKET: Determination, endurance and teamwork were celebrated in Phuket on Saturday (Sept 22), as Phuket’s second Mixed Relay Triathlon event took place at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 September 2018, 07:20PM

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The event on Saturday had a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges. Photo: Thanyapura

The relatively new sport has gained worldwide popularity in recent years, as is seen as the next sporting innovation. It will also debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The event on Saturday saw a variety of teams taking part who worked hard to each compete for the best time in their 300m swim, 8km bike ride and 2km run challenges.

The Relay Triathlon is different from traditional triathlon races as it groups athletes into teams of four who each tackle the shorter course as fast as they can before tagging their teammate to continue.

Thanyapura’s Relay Triathlon was open to any athletes over the age of 8 who were keen to push themselves and their teammates to achieve the best times they could.

“Mixed Relay Triathlons are a great way for sport enthusiasts to be introduced to the world of triathlon. A full, gruelling triathlon race may seem daunting to many, whilst the Relays offer a shorter, sprint-filled challenge that adds a new element to the sport – teamwork,” noted a release issued today (Sept 24).

“Although Relay Triathlon events frequently take place in countries around Europe and North America, they are not yet prevalent in Southeast Asia. Thanyapura’s Mixed Relay Triathlon is currently the only one that takes place in Phuket,” it added.

Thibault Gonnet, Director of Sports & Events at Thanyapura, was excited to be hosting the event again.

“We are very happy to welcome so many people enjoying the second edition of our Tri Relay event at Thanyapura,” he said.

“All in all, 19 teams registered for the challenge – a discipline that will be represented at the next Olympic games.

“Our team worked really hard to create an interesting running and biking course, which we will know will be enjoyed by the athletes. We hope all the teams and participants had a great day!”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New sprint triathlon launched at Laguna Phuket Triathlon Expo
Laguna Phuket Invites All to ‘Laguna Phuket Triathlon Expo 2018’ in Bangkok
Register for 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, Sprint and Charity Fun Run
2018 Tri Dash Triathlon
Representing Switzerland: Phuket-based Imogen Simmonds leads the female triathlon pack
Thanyapura hosts Phuket’s first triathlon mixed relay event
Thanyapura officially announces new ‘Thanyapura Relay Triathlon 2018’ event
Thanyapura Hosts 7 Soccer Charity in support of #RebuildYaowawit
Natalie take lead in PPL, Caddy Shack have two games in hand
Rawai Pool League mourns loss of Kevin Bayard
Panthers pounce to defeat Blues, controversy courts second semi-final
Turbulent times in Patong Pool League
Secret surf trip remedies
An atrocious start to ‘low’ season
Blue Horizon Developments re-signs as World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailan Title Sponsor

 

Phuket community
Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

I am sorry hinny,but where did i defend Thailand and his environmental problems in my comments? I wa...(Read More)

Australia kills four sharks after tourist attacks

So 4 poor sharks die for nothing. About the same as police going and shooting 4 street dogs after a...(Read More)

Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

So your argument is Singapore is less considerate towards the environment than Thailand as they use ...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

"Can't wait until the news of the final salvage is posted on here or why needing a daily up...(Read More)

Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach

Yeah...lifeguards at Karon are pathetic...lazy and not worthy of the job they hold. Just beach bums ...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

Can't wait until the news of the final salvage is posted on here or why needing a daily update o...(Read More)

Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

But if they are so environmentally aware hinny,how come they still using plastic straws at all in Si...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

"Kurt why you dont just go there and find it out by yourself" what is wrong with kurt aski...(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

The problem with any Thai "mafia" is they are often protected by high level officials....(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

"Are people really thinking arresting drug-lords would change something" makes a lot more ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Melbourne Cup 2018
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 