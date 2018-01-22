The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Thanyapura hosts Phuket’s first triathlon mixed relay event

TRIATHLON: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort successfully launched its first Relay Triathlon event yesterday (Jan 21). This new style of triathlon race is modelled on the Olympic event, and was open to anyone over the age of eight who was interested in tackling a new and exciting challenge.

Monday 22 January 2018, 09:19AM

Teams of four tackled the course, with every team member needing to finish the course; a 300 metre swim, 8 kilometre bike ride and 2km run.
Teams of four tackled the course, with every team member needing to finish the course; a 300 metre swim, 8 kilometre bike ride and 2km run.

Teams of four tackled the course, with every team member needing to finish the course; a 300 metre swim, 8 kilometre bike ride and 2km run. There were no age restrictions within the groups – instead it focused on excellent teamwork skills and individualised time challenges.

Russell Liew, Rishi Asher, Randall Liew, and Saryu Onishi from the winner team expressed their feelings that, “It was a great race, the course is so short and pretty quick and fast. We can say this race is different. Usually, we turned up and most of the time we just did the race for ourselves. But when we get together as a small team, everyone else has to push harder and we all pushing each other”.

Kamolchanok Kornkaew, Thailand National Triathlete, added, “I was so happy and excited to join teh Thanyapura Relay Triathlon which is uniquely presented as a new format of triathlon program the same as Olympic style. Next time, surely I will come back to break my record that I have done today. The event has been very well organised, not only overall but also including the racecourse.”

Paolo Randone, Thanyapura’s Vice President, reflected on the event by saying, “Team Relays are the future of Triathlon, and this new format reflects that of the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games event in Tokyo, Japan. We are proud to start it here at Thanyapura as we are committed to the growth of this great sport in Thailand, and in Asia.”

Triathlon Relay is a new sport discipline that is quickly gaining worldwide popularity – both amongst competitors and spectators – and in the summer of 2017 the International Olympic Committee announced that the event would be included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. It is increasingly seen as the next innovation of the sport of triathlon.

Thanyapura is due to host one more Relay Triathlon in September 2018.

For more information and to register, click here, or email info@thanyapura.com

 

 
