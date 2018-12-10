CYCLING: The fourth annual Classic Cycling Race took place at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort yesterday (Dec 9). The event is the biggest cycling race in Phuket and highly anticipated; over 250 cycling professionals and enthusiasts arrived to test themselves on the challenging route meticulously mapped out by the resort.

Cycling

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 04:54PM

Cyclists had a choice of two distances: 45km and 106km, with a breathtaking landscape showing the very best of northern Phuket’s coastline.

All participants were given a race kit and event t-shirt, and 100 lucky racers also received a limited edition cycling jersey. Trophies and cash prizes of B3,000 for the 106km route first place winner, 2,000THB for the 106km second place winner, and B1,000 for the 106km third place winner, were awarded. There were also a number of Thanyapura vouchers and lucky draw items up for grabs.

Ekkarat ‘Ricky’ Phantip, Head Triathlon Coach at Thanyapura, noted at the event: “As a triathlon coach, I believe in practice and consistency. It’s motivating to see the speed at which we can progress, and how it is directly related to the amount of time we spend in the saddle. For me, building muscle memory and endurance would be the key first steps to success. We enjoyed seeing so many cyclists taking part at our annual Classic Cycling today, and we look forward to welcoming all the racers back to Thanyapura again next year!”

This year’s 106km route was dominated by Lucy Richardson for the women and Witthawat Waree for the men, who each took first place. Second place was taken by Nopjakorn Wanthong for the women and Samuel Lord for the men, and Daniel Amby for the men came in third.

The 45km route was won by Nichaphat Chansuk for the women and Dollawat Luansawai for the men. It saw Krittiporn Roumjai for the women and Thapakorn Mekhmanee for the men taking second place, and Kirawan Pussayapaibun for the women and Hem Ongsara for the men coming in third.

Thibault Gonnet, Thanyapura’s Director of Operations, shared his thoughts on the event: “As Asia’s premiere sports and health complex, we are very proud to once again organise the Thanyapura Classic Cycling, and enjoy seeing more and more people take part year after year.

“Cycling is a big part of Thailand’s sport culture, and is linked to many health benefits. It is great to see a steady increase in the sport’s popularity. It is our mission to continue to support and organise events like this to motivate all generations to live a healthy and active lifestyle, filled with the fun of sports and play.”

Thanyapura would like to thank everyone that came out to support the event, along with the sponsors of 2018’s Classic Cycling Race, Vatemon, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, NaiYang Beach, Born Free to Tri and Isuzu Andaman Sales. See you next year!