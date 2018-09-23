Soccer and sport enthusiasts came together from around Phuket to compete in support of a common goal - the #RebuildYaowawit initiative.
Yaowawit is a life skills learning and vocational centre situated in Phang Nga, and is home to 144 children from some of southern Thailand's most underprivileged backgrounds.
Late last month, heavy rains caused a series of landslides that decimated parts of the school, forcing the children, staff and volunteers to seek temporary shelter in the local town.
The 7 Soccer Charity event kicked off last Saturday, and brought in hundreds of participants, supporters and teams from 24 hotels situated around Phuket.
The tournament was hosted by Thanyapura, and took place on the resort's Standard Football Pitches.
Games were played from 4pm to 8pm over the course of seven days, with the finals taking place on Friday (Sept 21).
The teams all fought valiantly, persevering through teamwork, communication and cameraderie, but ultimate the glory went to Kalima Blue Hawks who came out victorious. Second place went to The Naka Island, and Amanpuri took third.
As part of the event there was also live music performed by Jam Start, a pop band consisting of talented Yaowawit students, and a traditional Thai dance performed by Yaowawit children.
All proceeds from the event went directly to the #RebuildYaowawit initiative.
This year's organisations and hotels competing were:
1) Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort
2) JW Marriott Phuket
3) The Naka Island
4) Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort
5) Trisara
6) Point Yamu by Como
7) Grand West Sand Resort & Villa Phuket
8) Holiday Inn Resort Maikhao Beach
9) Amanpuri
10) Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
11) Banyan Tree Phuket
12) Angsana Laguna Phuket
13) MVCI
14) Kalima Blue Hawks
15) Hilton Phuket FC
16) Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach
17) Cassia Phuket
18) JW Marriott Khao Lak
19) Anantara Phuket
20) Bangtao Chemical Limited
21) UWC Thailand International School
22) Mövenpick Bangtao
23) HR Management Club of Phuket
24) Phuket Andaman Culinary Club
Siaji Elisha, a teacher at UWC International School who took part in the event, reflected, “Our team really enjoyed the social gathering in a different environment for such a great cause. With over 20 teams participating in a well organised, lively and professional event, it felt encouraging to watch rival teams waiting each other at the end of the match or occasionally when a worthy goal was scored.
“As Captain of the UWCT team, I felt it portrayed good sportsmanship in a professional environment, all in the name of charity." he added.
Yaowawit represents a safe place where children can learn, grow and cultivate a better future for themselves and their families. The recent landslides have severely disrupted the learning program, and the dormitory and learning facilities are in need of urgent repair in order to resume the organisation’s work.
Anyone able to make a contribution to the #RebuildYaowawit initiative can email info@yaowawit.org for instructions on how to do so. Or please find the details of bank account as below. Donations are tax deductible and will go directly towards funding the urgent rebuilding and restoration works that are needed.
Account Name: Yaowawit School
Account No.: 533-2-42493-8
Bank Name: Siam Commercial Bank
SWIFT: SICOTHBK
Commerzbank AG Essen
Account No.: 122232203
IBAN: DE43360400390122232203
BIC/ SWIFT: COBADEFFXXX
