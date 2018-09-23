THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Thanyapura Hosts 7 Soccer Charity in support of #RebuildYaowawit

FOOTBALL: The 7 Soccer Charity held at Thanyapura in support of the #RebuildYaowawit initiative drew to a close on Friday (Sept 21), with the Kalima Blue Hawks emerging victorious.

Football
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 September 2018, 11:48AM

The Kalima Blue Hawks emerged victorious in the 7 Soccer Charity tournament held at Thanyapura in support of the #RebuildYaowawit initiative.

The tournament saw teams from all across Phuket taking part.

All proceeds from the event will go towards teh #RebuildYaowawit initiative.

The 7 Soccer Charity to support the #RebuildYaowawit initiative was held at Thanyapura.

Soccer and sport enthusiasts came together from around Phuket to compete in support of a common goal - the #RebuildYaowawit initiative.

Yaowawit is a life skills learning and vocational centre situated in Phang Nga, and is home to 144 children from some of southern Thailand's most underprivileged backgrounds.

Late last month, heavy rains caused a series of landslides that decimated parts of the school, forcing the children, staff and volunteers to seek temporary shelter in the local town.

The 7 Soccer Charity event kicked off last Saturday, and brought in hundreds of participants, supporters and teams from 24 hotels situated around Phuket.

The tournament was hosted by Thanyapura, and took place on the resort's Standard Football Pitches.

Games were played from 4pm to 8pm over the course of seven days, with the finals taking place on Friday (Sept 21).

The teams all fought valiantly, persevering through teamwork, communication and cameraderie, but ultimate the glory went to Kalima Blue Hawks who came out victorious. Second place went to The Naka Island, and Amanpuri took third.

As part of the event there was also live music performed by Jam Start, a pop band consisting of talented Yaowawit students, and a traditional Thai dance performed by Yaowawit children.

All proceeds from the event went directly to the #RebuildYaowawit initiative.

This year's organisations and hotels competing were:

1) Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort

2) JW Marriott Phuket

3) The Naka Island

4) Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort

5) Trisara

6) Point Yamu by Como

7) Grand West Sand Resort & Villa Phuket

8) Holiday Inn Resort Maikhao Beach

9) Amanpuri

10) Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

11) Banyan Tree Phuket

12) Angsana Laguna Phuket

13) MVCI

14) Kalima Blue Hawks

New Paths Retreat

15) Hilton Phuket FC

16) Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

17) Cassia Phuket

18) JW Marriott Khao Lak

19) Anantara Phuket

20) Bangtao Chemical Limited

21) UWC Thailand International School

22) Mövenpick Bangtao

23) HR Management Club of Phuket

24) Phuket Andaman Culinary Club

Siaji Elisha, a teacher at UWC International School who took part in the event, reflected, “Our team really enjoyed the social gathering in a different environment for such a great cause. With over 20 teams participating in a well organised, lively and professional event, it felt encouraging to watch rival teams waiting each other at the end of the match or occasionally when a worthy goal was scored.

“As Captain of the UWCT team, I felt it portrayed good sportsmanship in a professional environment, all in the name of charity." he added.

Yaowawit represents a safe place where children can learn, grow and cultivate a better future for themselves and their families. The recent landslides have severely disrupted the learning program, and the dormitory and learning facilities are in need of urgent repair in order to resume the organisation’s work.

Anyone able to make a contribution to the #RebuildYaowawit initiative can email info@yaowawit.org for instructions on how to do so. Or please find the details of bank account as below. Donations are tax deductible and will go directly towards funding the urgent rebuilding and restoration works that are needed.

 

Account Name: Yaowawit School

Account No.: 533-2-42493-8

Bank Name: Siam Commercial Bank

SWIFT: SICOTHBK

 

Commerzbank AG Essen

Account No.: 122232203

IBAN: DE43360400390122232203

BIC/ SWIFT: COBADEFFXXX

 

 

