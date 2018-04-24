FITNESS: Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort is getting ready to welcome Thibault Gonnet, who will be joining the team as the organisation’s new Director of Sports and Events from April 2018.

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 02:49PM

Thanyapura’s new Director of Sports and Events Thibault Gonnet.

Gonnet has over 15 years experience in the fitness and hospitality industry, and is a Provincial Council Member on Canada’s Fitness Industry Council, which represents over 5,000 fitness facilities and 4 million members nationwide, and aims to improve the industry for both its consumers and operators.

Having studied and worked in France and Canada, Gonnet brings with him his expertise in coaching, event planning, leadership and communications. Prior to his move to Phuket, Gonnet was the Program Director at Midtown Athletic Club in Montreal, where he worked to create the company’s business strategy for the fitness department and youth development, and managed a team of 180 employees. Before becoming the company’s Program Director, Gonnet was Midtown Athletic Club’s MClinic Specialist and Youth Program Director.

He holds a Bachelor degree in Kinesiology from the University of Paris-Süd, along with certifications in Power Plates, HACUMESE, Personal Training, Kinesis, Omnia, ViPR, 3D Movement Analysis & Performance System and Applied Functional Science.

Before moving to Montreal, he held positions as a Personal Trainer, Fitness Coach, Manager and Head Coach for companies based in Paris and Saint-Maurice, France.

When asked why he decided to come to Thanyapura, Gonnet reflected, “I saw in Thanyapura more than sports, a resort and health facilities. I am excited to be part of such an incredible team of passionate and skilled people.

Thanyapura’s mission caught my attention immediately; inspiring you to optimise yourself. This is so powerful; to become a better version of yourself through the 3-dimensional approach: Mind, Body and Soul.

“I can’t wait to push the sports and events programming to the next level and make a difference in people’s lives. Juan Antonio Samaranch said it best, ‘Sport is friendship; sport is health; sport is education; sport is life; sport brings the world together.’”