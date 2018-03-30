Thanyapura’s DiVine Restaurant receives award from Anti-Additive Association

Friday 30 March 2018, 04:10PM

Thanyapura’s DiVine Restaurant was presented with an award by the Anti Additive Association at the annual Taste Awards ceremony, which took place in Bangkok on 23 March 2018.



The A.A. Taste Awards is held each year to recognise businesses that promote and produce healthy, additive-free food within the Asia Pacific region.

The event was well attended, with guests and presenters that included individuals like Mr Rury Molina from the United Nations ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), and Mr Supapat Ongsangkoon, Director of the International Trade Development Office of Thailand.



Thanyapura was recognised alongside 300 other winners that represented 10 countries within the region, with more than 3,000 nominations having been submitted.

Submissions were assessed by a panel that consisted of members of the international food assessment agency, professional and Michelin chefs, dieticians and academics.

Scores were given based on presentation, aroma, texture, flavour, the number of additives used, and whether the dish’s traditional cooking processes were honoured.

The Anti Additive Association (A.A) is a non-profit organisation and has been celebrating delicious foods around the world for a number of years.

Relatively recently, food has become increasingly genetically modified, and tends to contain large amounts of additives and sugar.

The A.A is dedicated to preventing the loss of traditional cooking processes, and to promoting a high-quality, yet sustainable, food system.

For more information on the Anti Additive Association and the A.A. Taste Awards, visit their www.antia-awards.org