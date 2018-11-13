THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Thanyapura’s Colour Fun Run – The Happiest Run on Phuket!

More than 1,000 runners of all ages and abilities came out last Saturday evening (Nov 10) to enjoy the annual Colour Fun Run at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. The event, as always, was popular with tourists and families residing in Phuket.

Community
Tuesday 13 November 2018, 10:23AM

The Colour Fun Run is the only one of its kind in Phuket, and is different to many other sporting events that take place on the island. It promotes fitness for fun rather than competition, and welcomes everyone, from very young children to those that are young-at-heart, regardless of athletic prowess. Participants had two distances to choose from this year: a 1.5km or 4km course.

The run took place at Thanyapura. Each participant was equipped with a pair of sunglasses and a bag of colourful powder before setting off for their run.

Throughout the course, volunteers at colour stations showered the runners with multi-coloured powders, and the runners threw their own coloured powder back at volunteers, other runners, and spectators. By the end, everyone was covered head-to-toe in the rainbow.

After the run, guests enjoyed the refreshments that had been set out. Each participant was also given a T-shirt and a medal of completion. The coloured powder that is used is certifiably safe, washes off with water, and does no damage to the surrounding environment.

Thibault Gonnet, Director of Operations (Sports & Wellness) at Thanyapura, said, “Thanyapura’s Colour Fun Run is the happiest run on this island celebrating happy, healthy and active lifestyle that everyone enjoys. There are no winners in the Colour Fun Run because the goal is not to win but to have as much fun as possible!

“We certainly hope to see more people lacing up their shoes and going for a fun run with friends, family and loved ones. Have a fun and colourful evening!”

The 2018 Colour Fun Run also included a costume contest for the first time. Lots of runners came dressed in outfits that reflected their creativity, individualism, and their interests. This year’s winning costume was worn by Watsachon Thedpun, Nattakant Chomphookawin, Kamilla Medyarova and Daniel Kozlov.

Thanyapura would like to thank the sponsors that helped to make this event so successful, including Phukethon, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Khao Phuket - ข่าวภูเก็ต, VATEMON'S IN U, 89.75 MHz Radio Trip, Born Free to Run, NPV Media Group, 9 Dee Car Audio Thailand, Splash Beach Resort, Catch Beach Club, Twinpalms Phuket Resort and Boost.

 

 

