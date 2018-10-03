Thanyapura Colour Fun Run set for November return

FUN RUN: Gather up your friends or gear up solo for the vibrant Thanyapura Colour Fun Run, which is set to return from 4pm-8pm on November 10 at the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 11:47AM

Phuket’s most colourful fun run is set to return in November. Photo: Supplied

The 1.5km and 4km Colour Fun Run takes place annually and combines sport with family fun, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join in on this fantastic and colourful day out. Tickets for this event, which also included 500 grams of coloured powder, sunglasses T-shirt and refreshment, sell very fast, so book now to avoid disappointment. The date for race kit collection has been set for Friday November 9 from 10am-6pm at Thanyapura. Itinerary Date Time Details Venue Friday Nov 9 10am–6pm Race kit collection Lawn at the Lounge Saturday Nov 10 3pm–4pm Race registration Registration desk 4pm–4:30pm Opening Speech and warm-up Start Arch at Gate 3 4:30pm Race start for 4 km Start Arch at Gate 3 4:40pm Race start for 1.5 km Start Arch at Gate 3 5pm First finisher Finish Line 5:30pm–6:30pm Lucky draws and costume contest Stage 6:30pm–8pm Entertainment Stage Terms and Conditions •Open category / No age group / No time chip •All participants will receive a medal at finish line •Entry is non-refundable •Registration closes on Wednesday 25thOctober, 2018 •Pre-Registration is complete when the full payment is received registration form has been filled out •For participants who want to change your information, you can change before 25thOctober, 2018. After this day, the system is closed for any update.