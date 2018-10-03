The 1.5km and 4km Colour Fun Run takes place annually and combines sport with family fun, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join in on this fantastic and colourful day out.
Tickets for this event, which also included 500 grams of coloured powder, sunglasses T-shirt and refreshment, sell very fast, so book now to avoid disappointment.
The date for race kit collection has been set for Friday November 9 from 10am-6pm at Thanyapura.
Itinerary
|
Date
|
Time
|
Details
|
Venue
|
Friday Nov 9
|
10am–6pm
|
Race kit collection
|
Lawn at the Lounge
|
Saturday Nov 10
|
3pm–4pm
|
Race registration
|
Registration desk
|
4pm–4:30pm
|
Opening Speech and warm-up
|
Start Arch at Gate 3
|
4:30pm
|
Race start for 4 km
|
Start Arch at Gate 3
|
4:40pm
|
Race start for 1.5 km
|
Start Arch at Gate 3
|
5pm
|
First finisher
|
Finish Line
|
5:30pm–6:30pm
|
Lucky draws and costume contest
|
Stage
|
6:30pm–8pm
|
Entertainment
|
Stage
Terms and Conditions
•Open category / No age group / No time chip
•All participants will receive a medal at finish line
•Entry is non-refundable
•Registration closes on Wednesday 25thOctober, 2018
•Pre-Registration is complete when the full payment is received registration form has been filled out
•For participants who want to change your information, you can change before 25thOctober, 2018. After this day, the system is closed for any update.
Be the first to comment.