Thanyapura Colour Fun Run set for November return

FUN RUN: Gather up your friends or gear up solo for the vibrant Thanyapura Colour Fun Run, which is set to return from 4pm-8pm on November 10 at the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 11:47AM

Phuket’s most colourful fun run is set to return in November. Photo: Supplied

The 1.5km and 4km Colour Fun Run takes place annually and combines sport with family fun, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join in on this fantastic and colourful day out.

Tickets for this event, which also included 500 grams of coloured powder, sunglasses T-shirt and refreshment, sell very fast, so book now to avoid disappointment.

The date for race kit collection has been set for Friday November 9 from 10am-6pm at Thanyapura.

Itinerary

Date

 

Time

 

Details

 

Venue

 

Friday Nov 9

 

10am–6pm

 

Race kit collection

 

Lawn at the Lounge

 

Saturday Nov 10

 

3pm–4pm

 

Race registration

 

Registration desk

 

4pm–4:30pm

 

Opening Speech and warm-up

 

Start Arch at Gate 3

 

4:30pm

 

Race start for 4 km

 

Start Arch at Gate 3

 

4:40pm

 

Race start for 1.5 km

 

Start Arch at Gate 3

 

5pm

 

First finisher

 

Finish Line

 

5:30pm–6:30pm

 

Lucky draws and costume contest

 

Stage

 

6:30pm–8pm

 

Entertainment

 

Stage

Terms and Conditions

•Open category / No age group / No time chip

•All participants will receive a medal at finish line

•Entry is non-refundable

•Registration closes on Wednesday 25thOctober, 2018

•Pre-Registration is complete when the full payment is received registration form has been filled out

•For participants who want to change your information, you can change before 25thOctober, 2018. After this day, the system is closed for any update.

 

 

