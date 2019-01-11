PHUKET: Thanyapura has announced the appointment of two key positions. Madhurjya Borah, an expert coach in triathlon and swimming has recently joined the Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort, adding to the team of dedicated sports coaches; and Dr Maytinee Pajongrak, a physician specialising in aesthetics and anti-ageing health and wellness, recently joined the medical specialist team.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 January 2019, 11:15AM

Dr Maytinee Pajongrak (left) and Madhurjya Borah.

Mr Borah has excelled in the sports he loves, including Ironman podium finishes, national swim champion titles and national triathlon titles in India. Madhurjya is joining Thanyapura coaching staff with additional experience in sports event management and fitness training management.

With his prior experience coaching children’s classes in swimming and fitness, Madhurjya will be able to train athletes both young and old, experienced and amateur.

Meanwhile, Dr Maytinee, a graduate of the medical program from Chulalongkorn University, will be helping Thanyapura to deliver quality services in her speciality, with certification by the American board of anti-ageing (ABAARM). She will also bring her experience with intravenous nutrition, ozone treatment, hormone replacement therapy, chelation therapy, and opthalmology.

“It is an important part of our vision at Thanyapura to provide a fully integrated health and fitness service for our guests and clients, and that is why Dr. Maytinee will become an important part of our team,” noted a release from Thanyapura.

“At Thanyapura, we focus on the whole individual, it is vital for us to build up expertise in not only technical medicine, but personalized health and delivery of medical services that cater not only to the direct physical needs of our clients, but their overall quality of life as well.

“These are good reasons why a young and talented physician like Dr Maytinee is highly valued at Thanyapura. She combines academic training with a love of life and of people.

“Dr Maytinee is well placed with her background training in anti-aging, opthalmology, nutritional wellness, chelation and cell therapies, to really add great value to the health services Thanyapura offers. Our guests and clients will also find Dr Maytinee to be very friendly and supportive with her knowledgeable and holistic approach to treatment,” the release added.

Dr Maytinee explained, “I firmly believe that looking and feeling healthy is far more important than looking young, I would like to be part of the team to create tangible results, the kind of happiness you can feel from inside out.”