Thanyapura appoints Sujeet Gupta as Ayurveda Medical Consultant and Wellness Director

Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort recently welcomed Mr Sujeet Kumar Gupta, who joined the organisation as Ayurveda Medical Consultant and Wellness Director on December 15, 2017.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 09:53AM

Mr Sujeet Kumar Gupta, Ayurveda Medical Consultant and Wellness Director at Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort.

Sujeet Gupta is an experienced and accomplished wellness expert, with experience as an Ayurveda Doctor, in Therapeutic Yoga, meditation, sound healing and energy healing. He has been in the wellness business for over 10 years, focusing on lifestyle and holistic healthcare management.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Integrated Holistic Medicine from Bangalore University in India, along with a Masters of Yoga. He has also taken the Certified Diabetes Educator Course with the International Diabetes Federation.

Sujeet Gupta has worked in India, Slovenia, Oman and most recently in Shanghai, China at the Sanha Wellness Retreat as Health Coach, Ayurveda Doctor and Wellness Expert.

He has worked with many guests over the years to prepare holistic experiences for them that promote wellness, and has developed a number of programs that promote wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle.

He has also worked with many individuals that have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, and helped them to make positive lifestyle changes for their health.

When asked why he decided to join the Thanyapura team, he commented, “I want to bring the richness of wellness, which is the integration of the mind, body and spirit, together with medicine to help develop holistic athletes and healthy human beings. I wish to integrate the sciences of the East and the West for complete wellbeing.”

Thanyapura’s three-dimensional approach to lifestyle coaching places equal emphasis on the development of the body, the mind and the soul. Its integrative Health Centre offers a number of treatments and wellness plans that are individually designed for its guests.

With Sujeet Gupta’s added knowledge and expertise in the business, the organisation says it will be able to offer even more choices for members and guests that are looking to optimise their life.