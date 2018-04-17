The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thanyapura appoints new International Medical Advisor

PHUKET: Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort is looking forward to welcoming its newest International Medical Advisor, Dr Colleen Galvin replacing Professor Dr Michael Klentze, who has been instrumental in the setting up and development of Thanyapura’s Integrative Health Centre in Phuket.

health,

Press Release

Tuesday 17 April 2018, 01:02PM

Dr Colleen Galvin will join Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort this month as its International Medical Advisor.
Dr Colleen Galvin will join Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort this month as its International Medical Advisor.

Dr Galvin has over 25 years of experience working as a clinician and has held various senior management roles mainly in Florida, focusing on Anti-Ageing and Vitality medicine.

Dr Galvin is also a doctor in Oriental Medicine, Osteopath and a certified Naturopathic physician with professional exposure in China. She holds an additional certification in Ozone therapy.

Dr Galvin will join Thanyapura Integrative Healthcare Center in the capacity of International Medical Advisor and will support the medical, allied health, nursing and Wellness group in key areas such as case management, clinical education, product development and patient relations, among others.

QSI International School Phuket

Asked why she chose to join Thanyapura, she reflects, “I was inspired by the vision behind Thanyapura’s integrated health and wellness concept, combined with sports and education.

“I am honoured to be working alongside other medical professionals to support Thanyapura’s objective to enhance its preventive and vitality portfolio of products and services, and support the local and international community to Optimise their lives.”

Dr Galvin will join Thanyapura Integrated Health Center this month, April 2018.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead

They've obviously not heard the saying "only a fool does the same thing twice and expects different results" It didn't work last yea...(Read More)

Group sex bust fires blanks

"some people escaped through the back door" I thought by the nature of the establishment it would have been where they wanted to enter not e...(Read More)

Songkran exacts its yearly toll in souls

This will continue to happen unless you change the public perception of drink driving so that it is not ok to speed and drive under the influence of d...(Read More)

Group sex bust fires blanks

Many of these 'estableshments' all over Thailand, also Phuket, same as that straight BKK Venus massage happening, we not here anymore of it be...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead

Hosanna for Phuket, even with the numbers speeding, drunk driving, no driving license, crossing red lights, ghost driving, dangerously cutting off. M...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead

I guess this means only 1 dead, at the scene of the accident....(Read More)

Songkran death toll climbs to 323 in five days

One wonders the real death toll, when those that died from injures, sustained from accidents, are added, to the total....(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead

So, this shows that with some active management it is possible to stop the usual road carnage that happens throughout the year. Does this mean the aut...(Read More)

Death penalty soon to end ‘in practice’

OK, as long as they never allow them out in society again. That is the problem: if Never-To-Be-Released (NTBR) is enforced, scrapping the death penal...(Read More)

Too old for healthcare? Phuket expats push for health insurance for retirees

Yet another incorrect statement by the verbose one. Foreigners are NOT thrown out of Thai health insurance schemes at 70. I have double and triple che...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.