Thanusak re-elected Phuket Chamber of Commerce president

PHUKET: Thanusak Phungdet has been re-elected Phuket Chamber of Commerce President at the association’s annual general meeting for 2021.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 February 2021, 04:09PM

Thanusak Phungdet was re-elected Phuket Chamber of Commerce President at the chamber’s annual meeting on Wednesday (Feb 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

His re-election was confirmed at the meeting, held at The Merlin Phuket hotel in Phuket Town on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Among those present present for the occasion were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with representatives from the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) and executives from the Government Savings Bank.

“Since its establishment on Nov 27, 1983, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce has developed continuously. We have good management with a long list of members from various industries,” Mr Thanusak noted in his acceptance speech.

“We brainstorm and present creative solutions to develop our province and support business operators by publicising information from the Phuket government,” he said.   

“The chamber has managed to follow its objectives: to support the businesses in the province, to be consultants for members, to be a medium between officials and business operators, and to support projects for public benefit.

“Additionally, we work on other projects as prescribed in the Chamber of Commerce Act or projects assigned by officials,” he added.

“The chamber will not run any businesses or activities involving in any politics,” Mr Thanusak assured.

“However, the chamber is able to hold debt instruments and shares in companies registered on the stock exchange if they are donated,” he noted.

Mr Thanusak has strongly argued for government support for businesses across Phuket struggling to survive following the economic downtown brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic.

He has strong championed ideas hoped to revive Phuket’s devastated tourism industry, and has been vocal in his criticism of the lack of support from the government for business operators and employers.

The annual meeting also saw the full 35-member Executive Committee of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce elected for the two-year term 2021-2022.

The members elected were named as follows:

  1. Thanusak Phuengdej (President)
  2. Charan Sangsarn
  3. Thiwat Seidokawob
  4. Jirawit Pitikulsathit
  5. Wirawat Pieamwiwattikul
  6. Supalak Suhirunwanich
  7. Sapapphupha
  8. Supasak Nunchiang
  9. Somporn Chumpong
  10. Nathaphong Wisuttipol
  11. Wipa Tantithamwong
  12. Wittaya Chaitawut
  13. Sajjapon Thongsom
  14. Pirapich Ongcharoen
  15. Suksan Wongsinpaiboon
  16. Kritsadaphong Tantong
  17. Preecha Wuttikeehai
  18. Thanet Triwut
  19. Sukjansingh Sethi
  20. Bundit Kerdwongbundit
  21. Jaruwan Tingga
  22. Kongsak Khuaphongsakorn
  23. Chao Ruengsawat
  24. Angkana Thanet Wisetkul
  25. Sasawat Limpanit
  26. Chaiya Raphopol
  27. Peeradej Prueksakitsakul
  28. Kwen Kanit Phomchak
  29. Pairat Thongroj
  30. Natthakit Lertsakdadej
  31. Witawat Jiwarat
  32. Siripong Luanchawee
  33. Kannika Nusudhit
  34. Surachat Eewsakul
  35. Mitsingh Sajjakul

Have a news tip-off? Click here

