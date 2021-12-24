BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thanusak: 2022 will be better

Thanusak: 2022 will be better

PHUKET: Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet has delivered his Christmas message, saying 2022 will be better for Phuket, as the island will be ready to receive tourists.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 10:43AM

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Next year will be better, he says.

Mr Thanusak, who has campaigned heavily throughout the COVID crisis to see Phuket designated priority in vaccinations and helping to keep any form of tourism alive, delivered his prediction yesterday (Dec 23).

“Phuket tourism continues to move forward. After two years of stagnation, tourists are confident in Phuket’s disease control measures,” he said.

“Phuket’s economy will get  better. During the past two years we have had a huge decrease in the number of tourists, but fortunately there is still the Phuket Sandbox project. We have been able to start the project since July 1, 2021 with support from the government, and it has made the availability of Phuket [as a tourist destination] recognised by many countries.

“More importantly, Phuket Sandbox gives tourists more confidence when traveling. July through October this year saw more than 60,000 tourists arrive, and in November we had nearly 40,000 tourists. In December, although Test & Go has been suspended, it still allowed more than 100,000 previously registered tourists to visit, thanks to the government’s trust in our team,” he added.

“Phuket Province has been trusted under the control of relevant agencies, such as the Provincial Public Health Office and the Governor, by being able to control the spread of the disease well,” Mr Thanusak said.

“In 2022, it will be easier to sell tourism services. We can communicate easily with foreign countries, and tourists and foreign businessmen would like to come to Phuket because the situation in the province is still positive, especially in terms of accommodation, food, transport and other expenses in the area, which are cheaper than in 2019 by more than 30-50%. This is  conducive to tourism in Phuket.”

The heavy campaigning by agencies such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working well for Phuket, he noted.

“It is believed that in 2022, Phuket will have 30-50% of the number of tourists who visited in 2019,” Mr Thansusak said.

However, the recovery will be gradual, he added.

“The situation will improve accordingly, just as if Phuket were recovering from a fever. The recovery cannot be accelerated, and we are not fully recovered yet,” he said.

“But I want the government to help each other think about the long-term plans of Phuket, whether it is a matter of requesting the right to organise a meeting, international seminar or organising an Expo Hub, creating a sports complex,” Mr Thanusak noted.

“I want the government to look at the ability of Phuket Province to uphold the Phuket Sandbox project until it has been internationally recognised, and that the reputation of Phuket Province as an important entrance to the country.

“I want the government to push for the third-dose vaccination for the people all across Phuket and start the fourth-dose vaccination, or have children in the area vaccinated, and consider this together with the long-term plan for tourism. Phuket Province will give us an advantage over many countries and any other destination in Asean,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO Thailand urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 jabs
US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy
Breakout blamed on apps
US regulator authorises Merck’s COVID pill
Bangkok’s New Year countdown to stay
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23
Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion
Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala
US health regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Test & Go promises to be kept
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22

 

Phuket community
Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

Enough with this lunacy. Everyone is vaccinated and the hospitals are as prepared as they're eve...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Yeah. Just when traveler confidence was just beginning to recover and we were beginning to see some ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths

How would they know when.. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Hav...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

If one thing is for sure by now, it is that we can say that herd immunity doesn't exist, as '...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

Another ridiculous Covid drama unfolds here as this tourist just got 2 Covid tests on Samui, both ar...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Thai quarantine is a farce when it only means obligated sleeping in a SHA hotel. That is no quaranti...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

@maverick, Not the hotel accomodation is here the issue. The issue is the idiote fact that quarantin...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Kurt@ where would tourists stay if not in a hotel majority of them need accommodation anyway so it i...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicron is the end of the current Covid virus as everyone gets it and it further weakens with herd i...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

When you are aofficial, and not want to touch real important matters, just avoiding them, nothing im...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX

 