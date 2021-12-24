Thanusak: 2022 will be better

PHUKET: Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet has delivered his Christmas message, saying 2022 will be better for Phuket, as the island will be ready to receive tourists.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 10:43AM

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Next year will be better, he says.

Mr Thanusak, who has campaigned heavily throughout the COVID crisis to see Phuket designated priority in vaccinations and helping to keep any form of tourism alive, delivered his prediction yesterday (Dec 23).

“Phuket tourism continues to move forward. After two years of stagnation, tourists are confident in Phuket’s disease control measures,” he said.

“Phuket’s economy will get better. During the past two years we have had a huge decrease in the number of tourists, but fortunately there is still the Phuket Sandbox project. We have been able to start the project since July 1, 2021 with support from the government, and it has made the availability of Phuket [as a tourist destination] recognised by many countries.

“More importantly, Phuket Sandbox gives tourists more confidence when traveling. July through October this year saw more than 60,000 tourists arrive, and in November we had nearly 40,000 tourists. In December, although Test & Go has been suspended, it still allowed more than 100,000 previously registered tourists to visit, thanks to the government’s trust in our team,” he added.

“Phuket Province has been trusted under the control of relevant agencies, such as the Provincial Public Health Office and the Governor, by being able to control the spread of the disease well,” Mr Thanusak said.

“In 2022, it will be easier to sell tourism services. We can communicate easily with foreign countries, and tourists and foreign businessmen would like to come to Phuket because the situation in the province is still positive, especially in terms of accommodation, food, transport and other expenses in the area, which are cheaper than in 2019 by more than 30-50%. This is conducive to tourism in Phuket.”

The heavy campaigning by agencies such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working well for Phuket, he noted.

“It is believed that in 2022, Phuket will have 30-50% of the number of tourists who visited in 2019,” Mr Thansusak said.

However, the recovery will be gradual, he added.

“The situation will improve accordingly, just as if Phuket were recovering from a fever. The recovery cannot be accelerated, and we are not fully recovered yet,” he said.

“But I want the government to help each other think about the long-term plans of Phuket, whether it is a matter of requesting the right to organise a meeting, international seminar or organising an Expo Hub, creating a sports complex,” Mr Thanusak noted.

“I want the government to look at the ability of Phuket Province to uphold the Phuket Sandbox project until it has been internationally recognised, and that the reputation of Phuket Province as an important entrance to the country.

“I want the government to push for the third-dose vaccination for the people all across Phuket and start the fourth-dose vaccination, or have children in the area vaccinated, and consider this together with the long-term plan for tourism. Phuket Province will give us an advantage over many countries and any other destination in Asean,” he said.