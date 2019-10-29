THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet Party Friendship Beach Resort

Start From: Thursday 28 November 2019, 06:00PM to Thursday 28 November 2019, 11:00PM

Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort welcomes you to our annual Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet & Party. Featuring: Live Music w/Fiddlehead , Welcome Cocktail, Imported Roast Turkey w/Gravy, Apple Cranberry Stuffing,Cranberry Port Relish, Prawn Cocktails,Stuffed Salmon Lox ,Mashed Potatoes,Thai Special Entree, and a large selection of Sides ,Salads & Desserts . Vegetarian options available. Adults 890THB++ Children under 12 yrs. 350THB++ For Reservations call (66)089-728 5304 or email to chef@friendshipbeach.com

Person : Chef Charlie
Address : 27/1 Soi Mittrapap Rawai Phuket 83130
Phone : (66) 89 728 5304

 

