‘Thank you’ party on Sept 6 for Wild Boars’ saviours

BANGKOK: The government has organised a thank you party at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok on Sept 6 for the more than 60,000 people involved in the rescue of the Wild Boars football team from flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province about two months ago.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 August 2018, 06:01PM

Divers watch spare air tanks being carried into Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai during the operation to save the 12 boys and their football coach in early July. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

PM’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana said today (Aug 17) that the party would be from 6pm to 9pm. His Majesty the King had granted permission for the use of the Royal Plaza for the purpose and would also provide food.

The government would invite all local and foreign people who were involved in the rescue. The Interior Ministry had reported that about 61,000 people from 53 provinces would attend the party, Mr Suwaphan said.

Invitations would also go to about 300 foreigners who played a role. Some of them lived in Thailand, but others were abroad, the minister said. He also expected about 8,000 journalists would cover the party.

Mahidol University students would give a concert reflecting the united efforts in the rescue mission, which involved people of different races and religions.

Central Phuket

The party would be kept economical and simple.

Twelve boys aged 11-16 years, members of the Moo Paa (Wild Boars) football team and their 25-year-old coach entered the long and winding Tham Luang cave complex in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai after their regular practice on June 23.

They were trapped inside by a sudden flood caused by torrential rain. Their safe extraction by Thai and foreign divers and backup teams is considered one of the most perilous cave rescues ever undertaken. It was finally completed on July 10.

Read original story here.

 

 

Nasa12 | 18 August 2018 - 07:25:51 

Hope PM and X also celebrate the survivors after the biggest boat accident in Thailand's history where it died 47 chinese, of them many children.

