Thank you, Donna Toon!

As you may have heard, after more than 12 years in our community, Donna is packing up her Toons and heading back to the motherland. For a woman who has given her entire heart to Phuket for over a decade, it seems an impossible task to articulate how much she means to us… and frankly, it is. I’m not even sure her husband Scot himself can keep track of all her charities, events, committees, sports or Prime Minister’s besties.

Community

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 June 2022, 11:00AM

A real Phuketian: Donna Toon.

Luckily, I don’t really need to tell you what Donna means to us, you probably already know. Whether you are an island newbie, or an old salt like me, you have more than likely had a suspiciously pleasant encounter with this human incarnation of a sunflower. I mean… no one is really that lovely, are they?

Let’s see what Phuket has to say:

“From the moment Donna & Scot Toon stepped on the island 12 years ago, they embraced our community. Whether touch rugby, family football, ladies hiking, tennis tournaments, if Donna wasn’t organising it, they were there to support it. Their children, Jackson and Oliver are each born two weeks after both our kids and became fast friends, which naturally brought our two families together.

“We adore Donna for her infectious laugh and her signature ‘bubbles’ in hand and the Toon’s will be sorely missed on our rock! As I have said, ‘Au Revoir’ just means ‘farewell until we next meet’. See you in Christchurch!”

‒ Chantal Fernandes, British Honorary-Consul for Phuket

“Donna, Scot, the Toons, you are an example to us all, positive, caring and giving, showing us how to live a balanced life. You will be missed. Thank you for being part of the Live 89.5 and The Phuket News family. Best of luck on your new adventures, we’ll see you soon, mates.”

‒ Jason Beavan

“If you want something done, ask a busy person.” Donna Toon is surely the first person who comes to mind. For more than 10 years, if funds were needed for a worthy cause, no matter how many projects she was already working on, Donna would be there to help. She’d bring enthusiasm, professionalism and fun to the party! In Phuket, Donna Toon is synonymous with charity… Her fundraising firsts include Ride4Kids and an annual International Women’s Day Lunch. A founding member of One Phuket, during the pandemic she worked tirelessly to support those in desperate need… There are so many people who will miss Donna, Phuket’s loss is undoubtedly Christchurch’s gain. DT, it’s not goodbye, we’ll see you soon for a lemonade!”

‒ Tina Hall

“Donna and Scot Toon have been great pillars of the community here in Phuket. We’ve appreciated Donna’s critical work on supporting important charities and advancing the recognition of women’s critical role in society through her tireless work on International Women’s Day. Scot has similarly been a critical voice in Phuket’s economic resurgence over the past two years. Despite being our cousins from across the Tasman, the Australian Consulate-General will miss their contribution to life here on the island ‒ and I think that says a lot! Best of luck with your next chapter. You have done NZ proud. Phuket will miss you.”

‒ Matthew Barclay, Australian Consulate-General

And if somehow you missed all that, you surely know Donna as the undisputed Diva of FM Radio. Whether she made you bop along to her latest “Toon’s Tunes”, feel like a superstar on “Lounge at Live” or “DT on the Streets” or made you giggle with how she says “deck”, Donna Toon is unquestionably a true talent. It has been my great pleasure to share not only a frequency, but also a friendship with DT all these years. I’ve never known a Phuket without the Toons, but there is no doubt Phuket is a better place for having them.

If you ever find yourself in Christchurch, swing by Brighton Beach House, knock back a few lemonades with Mrs Toon and send her our love.

By Chris Howson