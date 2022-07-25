Thaneth takes reins at Phuket Tourist Association

PHUKET: Thaneth Tantipiriyakij has been elected the new President of the Phuket Tourist Association, replacing long-standing outgoing President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 July 2022, 11:37AM

Mr Thaneth, who previously served as the Vice President of Meeting & Special Activities, was elected President at the association’s annual general meeting held at the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah on Saturday (July 23).

Outgoing President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam chaired the proceedings, which included the election of the new 11-member Executive Committee to serve from 2022-2024.

The meeting also saw members discuss key projects undertaken by the association, including the Tourism Data Intelligence Sandbox Project, a presentation on ‘Thailand Travelution 2022’, a presentation on Phukte’s bid to host the Specialized Expo 2028, the association’s partnership with local-private consortium PKCD regarding the Phuket Smart Bus transport service.

Also discussed were the financial status of the association and the establishment of the Phuket Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation.

Elected to serve as the new Executive Committee were:

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij ‒ President (formerly Vice President of Meeting & Special Activities)

Sarayuth Mallum (formerly Vice President of Government Relations)

Woraporn Voratat ‒ Executive Committee

Suphattra Jaruariyanon (formerly Vice President of Administrative & Internal Affairs)

Kanokkorn Prukkit (new executive member)

Karn Aikwanich (formerly Vice President of Corporate Communications & Digital Marketing)

Kanokkorn Pattaravoranee ‒ Executive Committee

Panatchakorn Jaiyen (formerly Vice President of Domestic Marketing)

Sassitt Thavornvongwongse ‒ Executive Committee

Thanawat Ongcharoen (formerly Treasurer)

Nantida Atiset (formerly Vice President of International Marketing)

The positions of the newly elected Executive Committee have yet to be confirmed.

A surprising omission from the new line-up was that of Rangsiman Kingkaew, who previously served as Vice President of Strategic Tourism.

In accepting his new role as President, Mr Thaneth welcomed the new committee.

“I look forward to continuing working on the intention to develop Phuket tourism further,” he said.