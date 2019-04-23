BANGKOK: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to decide today (Apr 23) on whether there are grounds to allegations against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of Future Forward Party, that he violated media shareholding rules.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 08:53AM

The Election Commission is expected today (Apr 23) to decide whether there are grounds to allegations against Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said the commission had almost finished reviewing the case and saw no reason to summon Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, to give more information.

Mr Srisuwan, a well-known activist, had petitioned the EC over the issue.

“The commission expects to make a ruling today,” said Mr Ittiporn.

It was widely speculated that the commission would decide on Monday on whether it would investigate Mr Thanathorn on suspicion of breaching Section 98 (3) of the constitution.

The section prevents owners or shareholders of media and/or publishing companies from applying to be MPs.

If the EC decides Mr Thanathorn broke the rule before May 9 when it will endorse the election outcome, the poll commission will suspend his right to contest in elections for one year, meaning he will not be endorsed as an FFP party-list MP.

Any decision the EC makes will then be sent to the Supreme Court for a final ruling as to its legitimacy.

However, if the EC does not announce a decision until after May 9, the case will be heard in the Constitutional Court.

Mr Thanathorn has rejected the complaint as untrue and insisted he and his wife had transferred their shares to his mother on Jan 8 this year before he applied to stand in the March 24 general election.

