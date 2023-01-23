Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success

PHUKET: Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Minister to the Prime Minister Office, was in Phuket on Friday (Jan 20) to promote government projects and the money allocated to be spent on alleviating flooding across the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 23 January 2023, 03:06PM

Mr Thanakorn also spoke with local people as part of his promotion of what he called the government’s policy of “two-way communication” with the people and toured Phuket Town reportedly to observe the tourism recovery firsthand.

Mr Thanakorn’s visit was heavily promoted through local government public relations channels, all under the banner of “caring for the people”.

Joining Mr Thanakorn’s visit to the flood-risk areas of Phuket Old Town and Soi Paniang in Moo 5, Ratsada, were recently installed Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod and Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD).

During his visit, Mr Thanakorn received a report from Suwit Phansengiam of the Public Works and Town Planning Phuket Province about how floods of October 2022 had affected the communities and what action was being taken to “remedy” the situation.

He also heard from Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosaengrat how the floods had affected the resident’s livelihoods and affected tourism to the areas.

“Mr Thanakorn said that the government under the leadership of Gen Prayut emphasises solving flood problems that affect people’s livelihoods. and has assigned the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning and related agencies to deliver sustainable solutions to Phuket’s flood problems,” said a report by the Phuket branch of the PRD (PR Phuket).

“Coming today made him [Mr Thanakorn] aware of the suffering and the government was ready to relieve the suffering of the people as soon as possible,” the report added.

“In the past, the government has supported many projects to solve problems that arise. For example, the main drainage system project to alleviate flooding in the Phuket community area, Phase 2, in the fiscal year 2021-2023, with a budget of 296,850,000 baht, which is currently under construction. It will help solve the suffering of the people and alleviate the flooding problem in the Phuket community area effectively,” the report continued.

Mr Thanakorn also gave an interview to the local media at Phuket Provincial Hall during which he emphasised that “in the case of investment and gray businesses, the prime minister has enjoined that this matter should be dealt with seriously”.

“The Prime Minister is very serious about this matter. which has instructed all parties involved to act properly and fairly,” Mr Thanakorn said.

During his tour of Thalang Rd in the Phuket Old Town area, Mr Thanakorn noted, “Although it [Phuket Town] has been affected by COVID-19 in the past, government policies under the leadership of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha have driven the creation of renovations, as well as improving the landscape to be beautiful.”

He also noted, “The tourism sector is an important mechanism to drive the country’s economy. Today it’s nice to see tourists walking the streets, thanks to the government’s economic stimulus and tourism boom that has blossomed to this day.

"Coming to Phuket today I see tourism recovering. Tourists have begun to flow in from all corners of the world. The economy is moving. With the Prime Minister’s policy, it emphasises that Thailand is on the right track.

“As China allowed tourists to travel more, Thailand was the first country that Chinese tourists travelled to. It reflects that Chinese people and people from all over the world are confident in welcoming tourists to Thailand,” Mr Thanakorn said.

Mr Thankorn’s visit to Phuket came one day after he announced that he had resigned as a member and list-MP of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to join the United Thai Nation (UTN) party supporting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr Thanakorn had served earlier as government spokesman from August 2021 to August 2022. He became a list MP of PPRP in August last year replacing Watanya Bunnag, who resigned to join the Democrat Party and head its Bangkok election campaign team. He was appointed Prime Minister’s Office minister in November, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Thanakorn made it clear last Thursday (Jan 19) that he would join the UTN, a party set up expressly to back Gen Prayut in his bid to retain the prime minister’s position after the coming election.

He thanked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, as well as Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, two core members of the party, for their support for him in his political career.