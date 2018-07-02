FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Tham Luang children found safe!

CHIANG RAI: Officials in Chiang Rai have confirmed they have been informed by rescue teams that all 12 school children and their coach have been found safe in Tham Luang Cave.

The Phuket News

Monday 2 July 2018, 11:01PM

Local officials in Chiang Rai have announced that the 12 children and their coach have been found safe. Screengrab: Chiangrai PR Facebook page

One photo circulating immediately after the news broke showing some of the boys smiling in the dark with their shirts off was quickly confirmed by TV news teams at the rescue base camp to be an old photo.

Thai Navy SEAL divers reported, ’Divers have still to get medicine, power gel and emergency equipment and supplies to them... until we can get them out... HooYah.’

The Chiang Rai office of the Public Relations Deprtment broadcast the annoucement from the site of the rescue operations by the entrance to he cave at about 10:40pm this evening.

More details to follow

UPDATE: Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the 13 were found in the area near the so-called Pattaya Beach and rescuers were planning late Monday night to get them out of the cave, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

 
"Our first mission is accomplished. Now we are trying to get them out," the Governor added.
 
Despite the careful wording by Mr Narongsak, all early indications were that the boys and coach have survived their ordeal without major physical problems.

The team have been trapped in the cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, since June 23.

The Phuket News notes that  one photo circulating immediately after the news broke showing some of the boys smiling in the dark with their shirts off was quickly confirmed by TV news teams at the rescue base camp to be an old photo.

Meanwhile, the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page reports, "Found the Wild Boars already", referring to the school children and their coach by their football team name.

"But our mission is not over. Divers have still to get medicine, power gel and emergency equipment and supplies to them... until we can get them out... HooYah." (See post here.)

 

 

 

