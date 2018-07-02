CHIANG RAI: Officials in Chiang Rai have confirmed they have been informed by rescue teams that all 12 school children and their coach have been found safe in Tham Luang Cave.

The Phuket News

Monday 2 July 2018, 11:01PM

Thai Navy SEAL divers reported, ’Divers have still to get medicine, power gel and emergency equipment and supplies to them... until we can get them out... HooYah.’

One photo circulating immediately after the news broke showing some of the boys smiling in the dark with their shirts off was quickly confirmed by TV news teams at the rescue base camp to be an old photo.

Local officials in Chiang Rai have announced that the 12 children and their coach have been found safe. Screengrab: Chiangrai PR Facebook page

The Chiang Rai office of the Public Relations Deprtment broadcast the annoucement from the site of the rescue operations by the entrance to he cave at about 10:40pm this evening.

See the live broadcast on the Chiang Rai PR Dept Facebook page by clicking here.

More details to follow

UPDATE: Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the 13 were found in the area near the so-called Pattaya Beach and rescuers were planning late Monday night to get them out of the cave, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)