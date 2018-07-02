The Chiang Rai office of the Public Relations Deprtment broadcast the annoucement from the site of the rescue operations by the entrance to he cave at about 10:40pm this evening.
UPDATE: Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the 13 were found in the area near the so-called Pattaya Beach and rescuers were planning late Monday night to get them out of the cave, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)
The team have been trapped in the cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, since June 23.
The Phuket News notes that one photo circulating immediately after the news broke showing some of the boys smiling in the dark with their shirts off was quickly confirmed by TV news teams at the rescue base camp to be an old photo.
Meanwhile, the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page reports, "Found the Wild Boars already", referring to the school children and their coach by their football team name.
"But our mission is not over. Divers have still to get medicine, power gel and emergency equipment and supplies to them... until we can get them out... HooYah." (See post here.)
