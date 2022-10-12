British International School, Phuket
Thalang Police make ‘zero tolerance’ arrests for drugs

Thalang Police make ‘zero tolerance’ arrests for drugs

PHUKET: Thalang Police have reported the arrests of three men, two of whom were found carrying just one methamphetamine tablet (ya bah) each.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 October 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

The report marked that the arrests came under a ‘zero tolerance’ order by Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Pisit Chuenphet to arrest all people found with drugs, no matter how much they were found to be involved with

The arrests were made at about 7pm last night (Oct 11), said the report.

Warawut Wangdee, 31, a resident of Moo 3, Pa Khlok, was arrested Soi Bang Rong, Moo 3, Pa Khlok, after he was found with five ya bah pills.

Somnuk Mahaprom, 41, of Moo 4, Pa Khlok, and Wuttikorn Sukkhawandee, 18, of Udon Thani province, were both arrested after they were found to be carrying just one ya bah pill each.

The two men were arrested in front of the Paraphan shop, in Baan Para, Moo 4, Pa Khlok, the report said.

The three suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station, where Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Sanit Nookong proceeded with drugs charges against them, said the report.

JohnC | 12 October 2022 - 09:46:33 

Just one pill. Surprised the accused didn't throw it in their mouths and swallow. LOL.

 

