Thalang police continue drug clampdown

PHUKET: Authorities continued their crackdown on illegal drugs after arresting a man on Tuesday (Oct 11) in the Srisoonthorn area of Thalang.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 13 October 2022, 04:06PM

The man, Mr Wuttikrai (family name withheld), was apprehended at a property in Moo 3 of Srisoonthorn around 4:20pm and found to be in possession of 2,662 methamphetamine tablets (ya bah) and 117.05 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

Police also discovered in his possession digital scales, drug related paraphernalia and a motorcycle, all of which they confiscated.

Wuttikrai was taken to Thalang police station and charged with possession of a category 1 illegal drug with intent to sell and the illegal use of a category 1 drug.

The raid was carried out by Bancha Thanu-in, Thalang District Chief; Siripong Leeprasit, Deputy District Chief of the Administrative Administration Group; Wisut Romin, Deputy District Chief of Security together with members of the Territorial Defense Volunteer Division under the Thalang 3rd Battalion.

The arrest came a day before Thalang Police demonstrated their ‘zero tolerance’ approach to illegal drug use or provision when they arrested three men, two of whom were found carrying just one methamphetamine tablet (ya bah) each.

The ‘zero tolerance’ order was made by Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Pisit Chuenphet to arrest all people found with drugs, no matter how much they were found to be involved with.

It comes after the tragic shooting and stabbing rampage last Thursday (Oct 6) at a nursery in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu where 36 people were killed, including 24 children.

The assailant was an ex-policeman dismissed from the force after being found in possession of illegal drugs although reports state he was not under the influence of drugs when the attack happened.

The incident has prompted Thailand’s Interior Ministry to confirm it will toughen its gun possession and drug laws.