Thalang PEA announces electricity shut-off for Thepkrasattri Rd

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced today (Oct 3) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Friday (Oct 5) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 12:03PM

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap. The area including Phuket Park Ville, Thalang Phuket Komatsu, Italian-Thai Co Ltd, Muang Mai tunnel construction project, Muang Mai ฺbuilding materials store, the soi near the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant, Muang Mai Highway Police Station, Ban Muang Mai 7-Eleven and Muang Mai SuperCheap. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.