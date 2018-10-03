Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap. The area including Phuket Park Ville, Thalang Phuket Komatsu, Italian-Thai Co Ltd, Muang Mai tunnel construction project, Muang Mai ฺbuilding materials store, the soi near the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant, Muang Mai Highway Police Station, Ban Muang Mai 7-Eleven and Muang Mai SuperCheap.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
Kurt | 03 October 2018 - 12:35:41