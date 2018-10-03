THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thalang PEA announces electricity shut-off for Thepkrasattri Rd

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced today (Oct 3) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Friday (Oct 5) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 12:03PM

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. Photo: The Phuket News / File

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap. The area including Phuket Park Ville, Thalang Phuket Komatsu, Italian-Thai Co Ltd, Muang Mai tunnel construction project, Muang Mai building materials store, the soi near the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant, Muang Mai Highway Police Station, Ban Muang Mai 7-Eleven and Muang Mai SuperCheap.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 03 October 2018 - 12:35:41 

For Phuket there is a rain weather warning till Thursday.  Wonder or the guys of PEA today really are hanging in the Thalang poles for changing cables. ( Thalang shut off electricity).

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Provincial Police commander arrives in Phuket
Tour firms up in arms over Maya Bay closure
Phuket Governor visits flood damaged Kamala
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay closed indefinitely! Ban on immigration ’tips’? One dead in ’Phoenix’ raising || Oct. 2
Bangkok officials declare Maya Bay a tourist no-go zone
Landslide, flooding block Patong – Kamala road
One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation
British tourist reported missing a Phuket’s Promthep Cape found safe
New Phuket Governor ready to serve the people
Phuket PEA announces Wichit and Patong electricity shut-offs
Central Phuket’s burnt out attraction area out of bounds for 30 days
New Phuket Governor in profile
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Central on fire! Toy car drug bust? Double drowning deaths! || Oct. 1
Short circuit to blame for Indian restaurant fire, say Phuket Police
300 join ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up in Phuket

 

Phuket community
New Provincial Police commander arrives in Phuket

Welcome to phuket, I hope you enjoy life here and can work to support everyone on the island, locals...(Read More)

Bangkok officials declare Maya Bay a tourist no-go zone

Great news. Maybe the boats will think twice before dropping their anchors on the coral, and letting...(Read More)

Thalang PEA announces electricity shut-off for Thepkrasattri Rd

For Phuket there is a rain weather warning till Thursday. Wonder or the guys of PEA today really ar...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Why are these reports always so vague? He just fainted and fell off the boat? It's just asking ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor visits flood damaged Kamala

OMG,the new Governor just arrived and already someone starts to complain and telling him how to do h...(Read More)

Bangkok officials declare Maya Bay a tourist no-go zone

Actually closures like this have been common-place in parks like Similans where the first 3 islands ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Strange how commentators - as does this opinion piece - just focus and whinge on what has been the s...(Read More)

Landslide, flooding block Patong – Kamala road

Also huge damage to the homes and businesses in the area as surface run-off destroys their propertie...(Read More)

Tour firms up in arms over Maya Bay closure

Interesting to watch who are at the end the boss/ruling Thailand, the government or the short vision...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

They should ask Kurt how to do because he knows everything ;-)...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
Melbourne Cup 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it

 