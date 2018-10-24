Thalang PEA announce electricity shut-off for near airport turnoff

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Muang Mai, Thalang, this Friday (Oct 26) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 05:12PM

The scheduled blackout this Friday will affect areas past the construction site of the airport turnoff underpass. Photo: PEA / file

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the eastern side (southbound) of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the construction site of the Phuket Park View serviced apartments located north of the airport turnoff construction site to the SuperCheap store in the heart of Muang Mai about 1.5 kilometres to the south. Businesses to be affected include: the Phuket Park View site, Komatsu, Italian-Thai Development PCL, the Highway Police Phuket Community Service Unit and the residential area near SuperCheap store in Muang Mai. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or the call centre at 1129.