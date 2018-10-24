Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the eastern side (southbound) of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the construction site of the Phuket Park View serviced apartments located north of the airport turnoff construction site to the SuperCheap store in the heart of Muang Mai about 1.5 kilometres to the south.
Businesses to be affected include: the Phuket Park View site, Komatsu, Italian-Thai Development PCL, the Highway Police Phuket Community Service Unit and the residential area near SuperCheap store in Muang Mai.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or the call centre at 1129.
Be the first to comment.