Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole

PHUKET: A pharmacist working at Thalang Hospital suffered serious injuries after his car slammed into a road-side power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao while driving home from a party early this morning (Feb 4).

transportSafetyaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 12:18PM

The driver, Patiwet Boonchoo, 31, was pulled from the wreck unconscious and is now in the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol Maj Sornthip Chookkaew at Tha Chatchai police reported that he was notified of the accident, in Baan Suan Maphrao, at 2am.

At the scene, police and rescue workers found the driver, Patiwet “Lek” Boonchoo, 31, unconscious still behind the wheel of his Krabi-registered Toyota Vios, which had sustained severe damage in the impact.

When rescue workers recovered Patiwet from the wreck, he was bleeding from the ear and his right leg was broken. He was taken to Thalang Hospital, then later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“Right now he is still recovering in ICU room at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” Maj Sornthip said.

Patiwet, who works in the dispensary section at Thalang Hospital, was driving home to his accommodation in Thalang after leaving a party with friends at a restaurant near the Region 8 Police headquarters in Tha Chatchai, Maj Somthip explained.

Patiwet made it about two kilometres before having the accident, he added.

"According to our investigation, the section of road where the accident occurred is on a sharp bend and the road was slippery from rain, causing the car to spin and slam into the power pole,” Mr Somthip said.

"From looking at the scene, we believe Patiwet was driving at high speed when the accident happened. He will be charged with causing damage to government property,’ he noted.

Asked for the results of the alcohol test on Patiwet, Maj Somthip said, “I am still waiting for the results. As for other things [sic], I need to investigate further.”

Additional reporting by Khunanya Wanchanwet