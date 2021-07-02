Thaivisa rebrands, expands beyond Thailand

Thaivisa.com will rebrand to ASEANNOW.com as they expand into nine other ASEAN countries and duplicate their successful Thailand model, the popular forum announced in a press release today (July 2).



By The Phuket News

Friday 2 July 2021, 12:00PM

The new ASEAN NOW website. Image: Screenshot

“This will provide expats and interested international visitors a place to discuss and discover many aspects about each individual country. At one point it appeared social media would take away much of the relevance of forums, yet over the last couple of years Thaivisa.com has seen greater interest and growth in their forum,” the release said.

“Unlike social media, such as Facebook, a forum offers a wide range of material easily searchable by its members ‒ from schooling, motors, visas to immigration matters,” it added.

“Over the last decade ASEAN countries have experienced growth in expats and visitor numbers, so it was a logical decision to offer this valuable service to these destinations. ASEAN NOW will cover a number of important areas, initially focusing on local news, covid updates, visa/immigration latest and golf within each country forum section.” said an ASEAN NOW spokesperson, the release explained.

ASEAN NOW has partnered with a number of regional news providers by country and has expanded its content team across the ASEAN.

“Whatever your question to any one of the ten ASEAN countries it is our aim to be the platform to provide the answers. ASEAN NOW is a meeting place for experienced expats and travellers to share their knowledge and insight for those needing ideas and support,” said the release.

“ASEAN NOW welcomes new users who have an interest in one or more of the countries across the region to join up now and get involved in the forum. Please do share your insight and learnings from a particular country for others to learn from.

“For the thousands of loyal users of Thaivisa.com, please be reassured that there will be no change to the service you have enjoyed for many years ‒ all that will change is the name,” the release concluded.

ASEAN NOW Social Media pages by country can be seen here.

The new site www.ASEANNOW.com will now replace www.THAIVISA.com