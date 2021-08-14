Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

PHUKET: It was confirmed today (Aug 14) that Thai citizens who have already received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere in the country are now eligible to receive their second dose in Phuket.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 August 2021, 03:21PM

Photo: AFP

Phuket.win made the announcement earlier today stating that it has officially opened registration for any Thai citizen that has already received their first shot in other provinces and since returned to Phuket to now enable them to receive their second shot here on the island.

It was not confirmed which vaccine way being made available to this group.

Phuketwin.com is the designated site used for registration of vaccination in Phuket. Registration is open now although it was specified that it is only for Thai nationals who have received a first dose within Thailand and that it does not apply to anyone who received a vaccine overseas.

Registrations can be made directly via the site: https://2dose.xn--12cmj6ba0a7b3g4a6fud5d2a.com/