Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais to stick to their style in battle with hosts Poland

Thais to stick to their style in battle with hosts Poland

VOLLEYBALL: Fresh from their stunning victory over world No.6 Turkey in their opening game, Thailand are looking to continue their winning ways at the FIVB Women’s World Championship when they take on co-hosts Poland later today (Sept 27).

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 September 2022, 09:35AM

Thailand players and staff pose after defeating Turkey in the World Championship. Photo: volleyballworld.com

Thailand players and staff pose after defeating Turkey in the World Championship. Photo: volleyballworld.com

It will be another tough test for the Thais who upset Turkey in Pool B in the Netherlands on Saturday, reports the Bangkok Post.

World No.14 Thailand are now in Gdansk and will play their remaining Pool B matches in the Polish city against the hosts, Croatia, South Korea and the Dominican Republic.

The Thais’ confidence has been boosted by an encouraging message from Their Majesties the King and Queen.

After the Turkey match, His Majesty the King assigned his secretary ACM Satitpong Sukvimol to phone the team to praise their performance and wish them success for the rest of the tournament.

World No.13 Poland will start as favourites against coach Danai Wacharasrimaytakul’s side, thanks to their home court advantage and recent record against the Thais.

The Poles have won all their last five meetings with Thailand including the most recent one at the 2022 Nations League.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

However, Thailand were also in a similar situation against Turkey and will be targeting another upset victory.

“We have seen Poland play. We will stick to our style and do our best,” said outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri, Thailand’s top scorer against Turkey with 33 points.

Thailand, led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, are playing in their seventh world championship with their best finish being 13th in 2010 and 2018.

Before the world championship, Thailand won the SEA Games, finished eighth in the Nations League and third in the AVC Cup, and were champions at the Asean Grand Prix.

The tournament ends on Oct 15.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Atthaya edges Kang for LPGA NW Arkansas trophy
War Elephants settle for third place
Thailand expect tough fight in third-place play-off
Cricket the Winner as Phuket XI host touring Kajang Panthers
Young Thai driver makes karting history
Celest one fight away from her dream
Asia Long Drive a big hit at Laguna Phuket
Natthakritta among WAAP contenders
Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races
Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Arsenal regain top spot, field youngest ever Premier League player
Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs
Phuket expat spurs windsurfing renaissance

 

Phuket community
Hoteliers hope weak baht woos visitors

The Thai Hotels Association really must stop thinking in purely US Dollar terms; this is about dolla...(Read More)

Weather warning for Andaman coast

This is very poor piece of journalism. If the purpose of the article is to draw attention and alert,...(Read More)

War room to monitor typhoon

'War room to monitor'. A 'Order sitting center'. But what will be done except yearly...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

I had a good 'deep' talk with my motorcycle, and it promised me not to fall by itself under ...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Government should install electronic text beams over the road with text warning like: "Raining!...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Repetition of the advice to all road users to slow down in poor weather is necessary until that adv...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Why does Thailand even try? Has Thailand ever had an education system that taught students that, in...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

I took a bad spill just getting it off the stand two weeks ago from a slippery surface. People rush...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Any property developers concerned are so only to keep inventory low, prices high. Stop buying into t...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

It's called competition and the free market. Get used to it!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge

 