Thais to skip Kun Khmer event

MUAY THAI: Thai officials reiterated yesterday (Feb 9) they will not send athletes to compete in Kun Khmer at this year’s SEA Games in Cambodia.

Muay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 February 2023, 02:00PM

Ifma chief Sakchye Tapsuwan speaks at a press conference yesterday (Feb 9). Photo: Bangkok Post

Sakchye Tapsuwan, president of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (Ifma), told a press conference that Thailand can’t take part in Kun Khmer because it is against his organisation’s rules, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We have respect for Kun Khmer,” said Sakchye who is also president of the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand (Amtat).

“But we can’t send athletes to compete in the sport because it is against Ifma rules and Thailand does not have a Kun Khmer association. We have talked to officials at the National Olympic Committee of Thailand and they agreed with us in principle.”

The Ifma chief said the countries, which participate in Kun Khmer at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia from May 5-17, will not be allowed to take part in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand later this year.

While Thai officials claim Kun Khmer is indeed Muay Thai, Cambodian officials insist it originated from their Khmer culture.

Ifma secretary-general Stephan Fox told yesterday’s press conference that Kun Khmer is not recognised by the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (Aims) and the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada).

The Kun Khmer association has fewer than 40 member countries and has not held at least three international events, Fox said.

“So Kun Khmer is not qualified [to be a sport at the SEA Games],” Fox said.

“We have informed the SEA Games members that [they] cannot take part in the event.

“This is not a boycott... but to act according to the rules.”

