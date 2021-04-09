Thais to have two warm-ups, says Nishino

FOOTBALL: Thailand national team coach Akira Nishino is planning to have two warm-up games for the War Elephants before their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 April 2021, 10:07AM

Akira Nishino. Photo: Chalinee Thirasupa.

Thailand are in third place in Group G of the second Asian qualifying stage for Doha 2022 with eight points from five matches. Vietnam lead the pool with 11 points, followed by Malaysia on nine.

The UAE are in fourth spot with six points but have a game in hand, while Indonesia are spotted at the foot of the table without any point to their credit.

The Asian Football Confederation recently decided to stage the remaining matches of the coronavirus-hit qualifying tournaments at eight centralised venues from May 31 to June 15 with the UAE hosting the Group G games.

Thailand will face Indonesia in their first match on June 3.

Nishino said yesterday (Apr 8) that staff coaches had decided to run the national team’s training camp in two phases - the first at home and the second in the UAE towards the end of May.

“We are coordinating with the authorities to ensure that the national team players, coaches and other staff all get COVID-19 vaccine jabs before we leave for the UAE,” added the Japanese.

“We should at least have two warm-up matches for the national team before entering the tournament in June to make sure that the players are match-fit.”