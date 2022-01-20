BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
WINTER OLYMPICS: Four Thai athletes will be able to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month and fly the national flag, despite the ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Olympics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 January 2022, 09:28AM

Thai skiers at the Winter Olympics in 2018. Photo: Supplied / PR

Thai skiers at the Winter Olympics in 2018. Photo: Supplied / PR

Gongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said yesterday (Jan 19) that the anti-doping law was being updated and Thailand would be compliant with the Wada requirements.

The Thai team could compete at the Feb 4-20 Olympics under the national flag - Mark Chanloung and Karen Chanloung in cross-country skiing, and Nicola Zanon and Mida “Fah” Jaiman in the alpine events, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand was declared non-compliant by Wada after failing to fully implement its 2021 anti-doping code, and barred from hosting international events for one year.

Thai atheltes can compete at international events but not fly the national flag, except at the Winter and Summer Olympics.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Mr Gongsak said Wada recently sent an email confirming that Thailand was amending the law as required.

The ban would be revoked by the general assembly and lifted in February, the SAT governor said. This would enable Thai athletes to compete under the national flag at international sports events.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said recently the draft amendments to Thailand’s anti-doping law had been completed, to end the ban imposed by Wada.

Gen Prawit, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said that passage of the amendments was now up to the parliament.

