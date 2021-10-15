Thais thrash Algeria, make quarter-finals

BADMINTON: Thailand reached the quarter-finals of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 victory over Algeria in their final Group A match in Denmark on Wednesday (Oct 13).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 October 2021, 08:49AM

Kantaphon Wangcharoen started off the tie with a 21-5, 21-11 win over Youcef Sabri Medel. Photo: Bangkok Post

It was Thailand’s second group win after they defeated Taiwan 3-2. Earlier, they had lost to Indonesia by the same score in the BWF world men’s team championship in Aarhus.

They qualified as the second-placed team in Group A.

Former champions Indonesia won the group after they edged out Taiwan 3-2 - their third successive win - earlier in the day.

Kantaphon Wangcharoen started off the tie with a 21-5, 21-11 win over Youcef Sabri Medel before Kunlavut Vitidsarn followed up with a 21-7, 21-10 victory over Mohamed Abderrahime Belarbi.

It was Kunlavut’s third successive win in the group stage.

Adulrach Namkul was also too strong for Adel Hamek, dropping just 16 points against the Algerian in his 21-8, 21-8 win.

Doubles stars Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren made it 4-0, beating Koceila Mammeri and Youcef Sabri Medel 21-11, 21-10.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Natthapat Trinkajee teamed up in the final rubber to beat Mohamed Abderrahime Belarbi and Adel Hamek 21-9, 21-8 and complete the whitewash.

The draw for the quarter-finals was to be made last night.

Meanwhile Thailand’s Uber Cup team were to face Indonesia in the last eight last night.