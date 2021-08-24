The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais target big haul at Paralympics

Thais target big haul at Paralympics

PARALYMPICS: With the country’s largest-ever Games contingent, Thailand are hoping for their best-ever Paralympics performance at Tokyo 2020 which begins today (Aug 24).

Paralympics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 August 2021, 10:30AM

Thai wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo (second right) poses with his teammates ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thai wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo (second right) poses with his teammates ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo. Photo: Bangkok Post

There are 74 Thai athletes in 14 sports in Tokyo including wheelchair racing, wheelchair fencing, boccia, table tennis and taekwondo.

Thailand enjoyed their most successful Paralympics at Rio 2016 where they won six gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

Chutinant Bhirombhakdi, president of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, is confident that his athletes will better their Rio record.

“I am confident that our athletes will do better than the results of all previous Paralympics,” he said.

“I believe that our Paralympians will have good performances in Tokyo and better results than Rio.”

Chutinant said the Thai athletes, aided by better equipment and sports science, had trained for a long time.

While many Thai athletes are veterans, there are also a large number of new faces, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has predicted the team will win around four to six golds in five disciplines at Tokyo 2020.

Among the best hopes are wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo, boccia star Watcharaphon Vongsa, table tennis athlete Rungroj Thainiyom, archer Anon Aungaphinan, and taekwondo exponent Khwansuda Phuangkitcha.

UWC Thailand

Pongsakorn won the 400m and 800m T53 events at the 2016 Games and aims to retain both titles.

“My main target is the 400m race,” he said. “I hope I can set a new world record after I did it at the Thailand championships earlier this year.”

Other medal hopefuls include wheelchair racer Prawat Wahoram, Thailand’s most decorated Paralympian with seven golds, wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana, and badminton player Nipada Saensupa.

Thailand first took part in the Paralympics in 1984 and have since won 19 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Paralympics’ opening ceremony will include the flag of Afghanistan as a “sign of solidarity” since athletes from the country will not be able to compete against their wishes, a top official said yesterday.

International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons told a press conference that “it’s important to highlight” that having the flag at the ceremony tonight will also be a message of “peace” to the rest of the world, given that Afghan athletes are unable to compete after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Parsons said a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees will carry the flag.

Two athletes from Afghanistan, female para-taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and male track athlete Hossain Rasouli, were expected to compete at the Paralympics, involving up to about 4,400 participants from roughly 160 countries and regions.

The Paralympics will run through Sept 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic following a one-year postponement. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nualphan vows to regain lost glory
‘Dominant’ Lukaku bullies Arsenal into submission for Chelsea
Grealish bags first goal in Man City cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley
Life in the Fast Lane
Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on Arsenal
‘Biggest ever’ disability rights campaign launched before Paralympics
AIS strikes deal with FAT for live telecast of matches
F1’s calendar cram uncertain on the path to Abu Dhabi
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics
Strong Thai showing at women’s Scottish Open
Man City shocked by Kane-less Tottenham
Why PSG move means Messi cannot be considered as the GOAT
Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool cruise to opening day wins
Atu becomes first BISP alumnus to make Olympic bow
Phuket-based golf star continues to shine

 

Phuket community
Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme

"700 room nights were booked for August and September" Tourist must stay 7 days minimum...(Read More)

Phuket’s B50mn disaster relief fund spent on fighting COVID

Kurt, I asked for a vaccine and got one at Thalang Govt Hospital ! Yes CrapOvac but better than noth...(Read More)

Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds

Skip@ you have obviously based your comments on UK experience - I watched soccer on Saturday and sta...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Kurt's right on every point. Just took Sandbox bus, a disaster I'd not repeat. Scheduled fo...(Read More)

Phuket’s B50mn disaster relief fund spent on fighting COVID

V/Gov Vikrom did not specify which projects had received which amounts of money. It was also not dis...(Read More)

Phuket domestic flights to resume next month

According to TAT's own website all domestic flights will be back to normal on September 1st. The...(Read More)

Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases

What about this 60+ Myanmar workers in Rawai some building this VIP Mercury Condominium. Some teste...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Do not put any more money into tourism until the population is vaccinated with an effective vaccine....(Read More)

Red-shirt bosses to lead ‘car mob’ on Sunday

It's custom in Thailand parents 'don't know' what their children doing outdoors. See...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Why have some operators have great difficulty obtaining permission to re-open? Answer: the always pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura

 