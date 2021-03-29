The 13th ranked Thai star rallied to overcome Danish rival Line Christophersen 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the 61-minute championship match.
Busanan, 25, took home the $5,625 winner’s cheque (approximately B168,750), while Christophersen received $2,850 (B85,500) at the BWF Tour Super 100 event.
Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai completed a double for the Thai contingent after winning the women’s doubles title.
The top-seeded pair needed 46 minutes to defeat second-seeded Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 21-16, 21-16 in the decider.
The victory boosted the eighth-ranked duo’s hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in July.
They received $5,925 (B177,750) and the Stoeva sisters got $2,850 (B85,500).
The men’s doubles crown went to fourth seeded Ben Lane and Sean Vendy after the English pair beat unseeded Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala of India 19-21, 21-14, 21-19.
