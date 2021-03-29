BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais shuttlers claim two titles at France meet

Thais shuttlers claim two titles at France meet

BADMINTON: Busanan Ongbamrungphan claimed her first title of the 2021 season, winning the US$95,000 (B2.9 million) BWF Orleans Masters in France yesterday (Mar 28).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 March 2021, 07:56AM

Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The 13th ranked Thai star rallied to overcome Danish rival Line Christophersen 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the 61-minute championship match.

Busanan, 25, took home the $5,625 winner’s cheque (approximately B168,750), while Christophersen received $2,850 (B85,500) at the BWF Tour Super 100 event.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai completed a double for the Thai contingent after winning the women’s doubles title.

The top-seeded pair needed 46 minutes to defeat second-seeded Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 21-16, 21-16 in the decider.

The victory boosted the eighth-ranked duo’s hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

They received $5,925 (B177,750) and the Stoeva sisters got $2,850 (B85,500).

The men’s doubles crown went to fourth seeded Ben Lane and Sean Vendy after the English pair beat unseeded Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala of India 19-21, 21-14, 21-19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton beats Verstappen in Bahrain belter
Pivac’s Wales ‘not the finished product’ despite Six Nations success
Verstappen beats Hamilton for Bahrain pole
Red Bull ready to rumble Mercedes for Verstappen-Hamilton showdown
Thailand, Singapore LPGA events return, China unsure
Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima, counting down to delayed Tokyo Games
MotoGP 2021 season calendar
A Korean coach with a Thai heart
‘Game-changing’ TV deal pumps money into English women’s football
Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Heartbreak for Thai ace Pornpawee
Pathum United officially crowned new T1 champs
Pornpawee eyes All England glory
Overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
What a catch!

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

yes, sure its corruption, its Thailand, isn't it....(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

@Mobile. Am I one of your "Serial Complainers?" I have lived here for 12 years. My bigge...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Tourists are more in danger from careless taxi drivers than anything else. ...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Mr Phiphat put the thai bar very high with benchmarks as safety, cleanness, honesty (?), sustainabil...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check

I actually miss to see reality checks in Thailand. It is all hiding and wrapping up money making goa...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Guidelines are great. They require enforcement. Voluntary self-enforcement obviously won't work....(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Thai Generals joined Myanmar generals at their military show off day, while Myanmar army same time w...(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Why Thai Government distance itselves from the International community that condems with disgust wh...(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Don't forget that among the only 8 foreign delegations was also Thailand! Of course....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

LALALA, sounds like corruption to me. I know someone who did this in Samui. Agent was arrested, the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/

 