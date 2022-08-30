Thais rout Vietnam in 3rd-place play-off

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand finished third in the AVC Cup for Women 2022 after defeating Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam 3-0 in the Philippines yesterday (Aug 29).

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 01:08PM

Thailand players celebrate after winning bronze at the AVC Cup yesterday (Aug 29). Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thais beat the Vietnamese 25-19, 26-24, 25-13 at Pasig City’s PhilSports Arena to win bronze for the fourth time, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Thai women were led by captain setter Pornpun Gerdpard and outside hitter Chatchu-on Moksri and were coached by Danai Sriwatcharamethakul.

The biennial event was introduced in 2008.

Thailand won the title in 2012 and finished second in 2010.

Thailand will next participate in the world championships to be held in the Netherlands and Poland from Sept 23-Oct 15.

Thailand are building a new team after the so-called “Fab Six” retired or quit playing for the national side last year.

The six are Wilavan Apinyapong, Malika Kanthong, Onuma Sittirak, Pleumjit Thinkaow, Nootsara Tomkom and Amporn Hyapha.

Thailand aim to seal the country’s first ever Olympic spot in the sport at Paris 2024, having come close to winning a berth at the Games on a couple of occasions.

World No.14 Thailand finished eighth in the FIVB Nations League 2022 last month.

In yesterday’s fifth-place play-off at the AVC Cup for Women, Taiwan beat the Philippines 3-0.

Iran finished seventh after beating Australia 3-0.