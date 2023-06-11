British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais return with 158 golds from Asean Para Games

Thais return with 158 golds from Asean Para Games

ASEAN PARA GAMES: Thailand finished second overall behind Indonesia at the 12th Asean Para Games which ended on Friday night (June 9).

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 11 June 2023, 03:00PM

Fitting finale: Fireworks explode over Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh during the closing ceremony of the 12th Asean Para Games on Friday night. Photo supplied

Fitting finale: Fireworks explode over Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh during the closing ceremony of the 12th Asean Para Games on Friday night. Photo supplied

Indonesia racked up 158 gold, 148 silver and 95 bronze medals to emerge overall champions of the 2023 edition, way ahead of Thailand who competed their campaign with 126 gold, 109 silver and 94 bronze medals.

Vietnam came in third (66-59-78) while Malaysia were fourth (50-38-34), reports the Bangkok Post.

Hosts Cambodia finished eighth among 11 member nations with a total of 71 medals (9-18-44).

Thailand will organise the next Asean Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima in January 2026.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen presided over the closing ceremony of the 2023 Games at Morodok Techo National Stadium.

It was a memorable and colourful evening filled with music, sound, dance, lights and shows of laser and splendid fireworks which captured the hearts of the 70,000 spectators who had packed the stadium early in the afternoon.

The Pavilions Phuket

Hun Many, vice president of the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia, handed over the Asean Para Sports Federation flag to APSF president Osoth Bhavilai who then passed it to Paralympic Committee of Thailand chief Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi, marking the official handing over of the hosting duties to Thailand in 2026.

Osoth praised Cambodia for successfully delivering the Games despite playing host for the first time.

“For the past week, we have witnessed a truly exciting show of courage and grit. Cambodia, you have proved your true capabilities as hosts with the successful delivery of the first Asean Para Games in Cambodia. Congratulations!,” said the Thai official.

“To athletes, you are all true winners! To all volunteers, you brought joy and the true meaning of passion and friendship! And to all spectators and the people of Cambodia, your support gave us strength to continue championing the cause of the disabled community through sports.”

Over the week-long tournament which began on June 2, a total of 14 sports were contested, featuring some 1,428 athletes and 726 officials (with 455 of them on wheelchairs).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rodri strike gives Man City victory in Champions League final
Inter stand in way of Man City’s treble chance in Champions League final
BISP Cruzeiro U15 Girls win Samui tournament
Regional sports complex in the making
West Ham beat Fiorentina to win Europa Conference League
Phuket wins National Games golf qualifier
PGA Tour, LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
Ibrahimovic says goodbye to football
Kunlavut lights up the final day
Verstappen dominates Spanish GP to press title advantage
Gundogan double secures FA Cup for Manchester City
Phuket surfing competition confirmed
Louise sets record as women’s pro golf youngest ever winner
Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final
Cash prizes on offer at free to enter Khao Lak surfing competition

 

Phuket community
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@DeK. Sure cannot fool someone of your great intellect which allows you to pass judgement with no kn...(Read More)

Organic law probe could doom Pita

Here they go again...trying every last trick in the book to try and thwart the will of the people an...(Read More)

Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

Kurt, if you want to use that formula whenever you drive a car, you better not drive at all....(Read More)

Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters

Young Thai people notice cyber wise that Thailand's income inequality is among the highest in th...(Read More)

Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

Hope this idiots have insurance nr 2 or 3 so they most pay too fix the own’s car. ...(Read More)

Business interests suspected as motive for Boat Avenue shooting

Could not pick a worst place to get away with such a crime, CCTV camera every 5 meters in the entir...(Read More)

Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters

..Removal of 'some', all the time, to inactive posts, speak book chapters. Think about all ...(Read More)

Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters

Qustion should be: "Are online threats more dangerous than long time present real dangers, talk...(Read More)

Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

When you drive 60kmh you must keep 6x6=36 mtr distance of the car ahead of you. Drive 80kmh, 8x8=64 ...(Read More)

Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters

..."The health and the Future" indeed will change, but in a different way as mr Anupap hop...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Zonezi Properties
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
BahtSold

 