Thais return with 158 golds from Asean Para Games

ASEAN PARA GAMES: Thailand finished second overall behind Indonesia at the 12th Asean Para Games which ended on Friday night (June 9).

SEA-Games

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 11 June 2023, 03:00PM

Fitting finale: Fireworks explode over Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh during the closing ceremony of the 12th Asean Para Games on Friday night. Photo supplied

Indonesia racked up 158 gold, 148 silver and 95 bronze medals to emerge overall champions of the 2023 edition, way ahead of Thailand who competed their campaign with 126 gold, 109 silver and 94 bronze medals.

Vietnam came in third (66-59-78) while Malaysia were fourth (50-38-34), reports the Bangkok Post.

Hosts Cambodia finished eighth among 11 member nations with a total of 71 medals (9-18-44).

Thailand will organise the next Asean Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima in January 2026.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen presided over the closing ceremony of the 2023 Games at Morodok Techo National Stadium.

It was a memorable and colourful evening filled with music, sound, dance, lights and shows of laser and splendid fireworks which captured the hearts of the 70,000 spectators who had packed the stadium early in the afternoon.

Hun Many, vice president of the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia, handed over the Asean Para Sports Federation flag to APSF president Osoth Bhavilai who then passed it to Paralympic Committee of Thailand chief Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi, marking the official handing over of the hosting duties to Thailand in 2026.

Osoth praised Cambodia for successfully delivering the Games despite playing host for the first time.

“For the past week, we have witnessed a truly exciting show of courage and grit. Cambodia, you have proved your true capabilities as hosts with the successful delivery of the first Asean Para Games in Cambodia. Congratulations!,” said the Thai official.

“To athletes, you are all true winners! To all volunteers, you brought joy and the true meaning of passion and friendship! And to all spectators and the people of Cambodia, your support gave us strength to continue championing the cause of the disabled community through sports.”

Over the week-long tournament which began on June 2, a total of 14 sports were contested, featuring some 1,428 athletes and 726 officials (with 455 of them on wheelchairs).