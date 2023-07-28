Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais reach quarters but Aimsaards lose

Thais reach quarters but Aimsaards lose

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon and Kunlavut Vitidsarn advanced to the quarter-finals of the US$850,000 (B29 million) BWF Japan Open in Tokyo yesterday (July 27).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 July 2023 09:11 AM

Kunlavut Vitidsarn plays fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarters today (July 28). Photo: AFP

Kunlavut Vitidsarn plays fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarters today (July 28). Photo: AFP

The duo was joined in the last eight by mixed doubles pairs Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran.

Sixth seed Ratchanok rallied to defeat fellow Thai Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 to qualify for the last eight of the World Tour Super 750 event, reports the Bangkok Post.

Up next for Ratchanok is world No.2 An Se-Young, who eased past Aya Ohori of Japan 21-12, 21-13.

Second seed An is chasing back-to-back victories after winning her home tournament - the Korea Open - on Sunday.

Men’s singles third seed Kunlavut defeated Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-18, 21-16.

Kunlavut will play fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarters today.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Second seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree also needed three games to defeat Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Widjaja of Indonesia 21-16, 21-23, 21-12.

Dechapol and Sapsiree will meet sixth seeds Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea in the last eight.

Another mixed doubles pair Supak and Supissara made it to the quarters after they beat Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia 21-18, 19-21, 21-18.

Their next match will be against third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Ariya Higashino of Japan.

Women’s doubles stars Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai booked their last-eight spot with a 21-13, 21-19 win over Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan.

However Aimsaard sisters - Benyapa and Nuntakarn - failed to advance after losing to fourth seeds Kim So-Yeon and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea 9-21, 14-21.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants land tough World Cup, Asian Cup draw
Toyota Gazoo Racing returns to Phuket
Ratchanok thrills on a good day for Thais
Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun Chinese duo
Tropical downpour sinks Spurs-Leicester friendly in Bangkok
Verstappen wins again to break rare F1 record
Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France
Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test washout
Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought
Pacquiao to fight Thai icon Buakaw
Tri Iyara Triathlon set to debut in Phuket
Crawley blasts ton as England seize control of 4th Ashes Test
Home joy as New Zealand, Australia open World Cup with wins
T1 matches to go live on AIS and True
World Cup set for lift-off with women’s football at all-time high

 

Phuket community
Pita petition decision on Aug 3

The scenario play books of ruling non democatic elite/upper class were already written before the el...(Read More)

Low-cost carriers ramp up China flights

BosysurfNaiharn, yes, it is as you wrote. Officialdom can make 'walking ways' so that plants...(Read More)

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

Old square head is playing fiddle at background and these morons are jumping through hoops like plan...(Read More)

Thaksin can seek royal pardon, says Wissanu

Intersting bluster as usual from below. The coup happened because he was being too progressive and ...(Read More)

Low-cost carriers ramp up China flights

I don't get it...Bus loads of Chinese tourists unload at the beaches of Rawai and Nai Harn. They...(Read More)

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

Drastically improve the education system in this country so that the people voting actually know wha...(Read More)

‘Collapsed plate’ caused Don Mueang walkway accident

Smoke and mirrors yet again. Be as vague as you possibly can about who is at fault and claim that yo...(Read More)

Thaksin can seek royal pardon, says Wissanu

Pardon??? This PoS messed up and cheated the whole country then ran away and hid rather than face th...(Read More)

Phuket marks World Drowning Prevention Day

555 The court jester , who knows everything first hand,has spoken.Yawn....(Read More)

Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

R.I.P little girl ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
CBRE - Villa Management
Laguna Phuket 2023
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
SALA
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
SOHO Pool Club
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties

 