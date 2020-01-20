THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais question dubious rulings after Saudi defeat

Thais question dubious rulings after Saudi defeat

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has sent an official letter to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), seeking explanations for dubious refereeing decisions during their 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in the AFC U23 Championship quarter-finals on Saturday (Jan 18).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 January 2020, 09:28AM

Thailand U23 players salute the fans after the match at Thammasat Stadium. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Thailand U23 players salute the fans after the match at Thammasat Stadium. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

A controversial penalty 13 minutes from time saw Abdullah Al Hamdan guide Saudi Arabia to the last four and break the hearts of a capacity crowd at Thammasat Stadium.

It was hosts Thailand’s first-ever appearance in the knockout phase of the competition and they were hoping to claim one of the 2020 Olympic spots the tournament offers to the top three sides.

The FAT would not label the letter a “protest” yesterday (Jan 19).

“We are seeking explanations for certain rulings that went against Thailand during their AFC U23 Championship quarter-final match with Saudi Arabia on Saturday,” FAT said in a statement.

“There were incidents wherein the Thai players were handed yellow cards by the match referee, while the Saudi players were not penalised for similar offences.

“We also want to know the rationale behind selecting a team of match officials from the region of a country which is involved in a match.

“The FAT has also sought an explanation from the VAR referee as to under which clause of the rule book he awarded the penalty to Saudi Arabia.”

Al Hamdan scored from the spot after he had been pulled back on his way into the area, with referee Ahmed Al Kaf awarding the penalty after confirmation of the offence by VAR officials.

La Boucherie

Replays showed the incident took place outside the penalty area.

The goal was a cruel blow for Akira Nishino's team, but the veteran Japanese coach said the Thai players would learn from their involvement in the knockout phase of the event.

“This was our fourth game and neither side was able to show the football they wanted, but our players worked hard and we were a bit more tired than our opponents,” Nishino said.

“For the first 15 to 20 minutes, we were able to press our opponent as we had planned and I don't want to say that one incident changed the game. These past four games have been good experience for the players.

“The 2026 World Cup is a target for Thai football and for this age group, this was good experience. If we can keep it up we will see how we do in the future.”

Saudi Arabia coach Saad Al Shehri said: “Thailand didn't have too many chances to score goals. If we didn't have the penalty, we have more good players outside who can come and maybe the game would have gone to extra time.

“But this is football. We had the penalty and we scored and then we had three more chances. We will take the win, this is very important.”

In the other quarter-final games, Australia edged Syria 1-0 on Saturday night and South Korea beat Jordan 2-1 yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gauff, 15, stuns Venus in Australian Open first round
Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl showdown
Ratchanok ends lengthy title drought as she edges Marin in Jakarta showdown
10 to watch at the Australian Open tennis
‘Kun’ Agüero the record-breaking silent assassin
War Elephants told not to fear Saudis
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time
Prince Harry oversees Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw
Scottish FA set to ban children from heading balls in training
Young Thai Kosuke steals the stars’ thunder
Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019
Nishino proud of his terrific players that he says are on par with Asia's finest
AKA Thailand Phuket's Kape is one super hero who doesn’t wear a cape!
Man Utd axe training camp over Middle East tensions
Australian Open qualifying delayed due to bushfire smoke

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

@HubertK: Designated ATV track? What planet are you living on?...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

HurbertK... here's what a smart person would do... see the name, don't read the comment, if ...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Pascale, I don't think k is the one with a problem, you need to look closer to home. It real is ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

...And incubation time is still unknown....(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The 'highest level of precautionary measures' would be to put the Wuhan province in Quaranti...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Would it be strange to forbid Wuhan citizens to travel abroad coming month, so China can contain/con...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

And try to secure yourself about water supply guarantee. The future selling price of your property w...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

There should be a Thai off-plan guarantee fund in a Government Bank. The off-plan buyer deposit mone...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Best way to lose your money is to buy off-plan, projects never completed or not even started once th...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

I wish TPN would treat this comment section as Letters to The Editor and demand real names which mig...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 