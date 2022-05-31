Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais qualify for IWBF World Championships

Thais qualify for IWBF World Championships

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: Thailand’s men have qualified for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships after finishing in fourth place at the 2022 Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Phuket.

Wheelchair-Basketball
By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 4 June 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The Thai men’s team made it to the semi-final of the tournament, played at the Prince of Songkla University Sports Complex in Kathu last Friday (May 27), where they lost to Iran 74-46.

Despite losing to South Korea 68-50 in the bronze medal match on Saturday, the team still qualify as one of the final four placed teams. The IWBF World Championships takes place in Dubai this coming November.

The Thai women’s team fared less successfully as they finished bottom of the the round robin group, losing five of their six games.

The 2022 Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship saw over 300 athletes participating across the week-long tournament.

In addition to the hosts Thailand, regional teams competing included Australia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and the Philippines.

QSI International School Phuket

The opening ceremony at Prince of Songkla University Stadium, Phuket Campus on May 21 was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong and President of the Thai Wheelchair Basketball Association Phatthaphan Kritsana.

Mr Phatthaphan commented that he hoped qualification for the World Championships in Dubai would prove added motivation for the Thai teams to perform at their maximum capacity as efforts continue to develop wheelchair basketball in the country.
In the men’s final Australia 56 beat Iran 50 in a tightly-contested match. Despite trailing at half-time, the ‘Rollers’ hit back with Tristan Knowles leading the way and scoring 21 points in the final.

Mohamadhassan Sayari’s 20-point haul for Iran was not enough for gold, but did help him to earn the men’s most-valuable player award for the Championships.

Australia’s women ensured a double success for the country as they beat Japan 54-46 in the winner-takes-all final round robin clash.

Amber Merritt scored a sublime 40 points in the final, and was later named the Championship’s most valuable player.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Vagabonds host three-week touch rugby tournament
Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Ferrari bungles title comeback at crucial Monaco GP
War-torn Ukraine dream of World Cup morale boost
Australia win in London to set up World Sevens finale title-decider
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Perez beats Sainz in mad Monaco
Leclerc on pole after Perez crash
Vinicius strikes as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Fonseka fails to fry Pancake in classic heavyweight dual
Phuket hosts ‘Deep Week’ open freediving festival
Liverpool eye revenge against Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch
Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight
Ferrari failure masks progress as Mercedes joins the fight in Spain
Thailand fall 20 golds short of target

 

Phuket community
Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

@Fascinated " Go out earlier " Lol ! You are definitely not someone who likes to party,...(Read More)

National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

Throwing 3 people in jail because they were in the same condo where 1 gram of marijuana was found in...(Read More)

National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

What a RTP mess. To arrest 3 foreign tourists because a 1.1 gram stuff was found in the room? Arrest...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

What a load of cosmetic power crab by a handsitting Official. And the word 'Universal' made ...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

Seems the chairman of PEBA doesn't know what is really going on at Bangla. Or he pretends. Drin...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

What a load of B/S. Every Bar in Soi Bangla now close at 2am. They have no regard for the midnight ...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

Interesting to note.....very few people people wearing masks last night in Bangla Road and the Polic...(Read More)

Government denies oversupply of vaccine

Think it is good to have vacines 'abundance' as stil many people across country not yet got ...(Read More)

17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market

property in this island are half of scam in all senses... ...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

soon they will probably just rebrand with other management company/chain and pay less fees the prev...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center

 