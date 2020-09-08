Kata Rocks
Thais pull out of Thomas and Uber Cups

BADMINTON: Thailand will not take part in next month’s Thomas and Uber Cups in Denmark, the Badminton Association of Thailand confirmed yesterday (Sept 7).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 September 2020, 09:09AM

World No.5 Ratchanok Intanon was among the players leading the withdrawal. Photo: Bangkok Post.

World No.5 Ratchanok Intanon was among the players leading the withdrawal. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The decision came after a number of the country’s leading players opted out of the tournament, BAT president Patama Leeswadtrakul said.

The withdrawals were led by world No.5 Ratchanok Intanon and No.15 Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Thailand’s top female and male shuttlers respectively.

They pulled out of the tournament because they were reportedly afraid of contracting COVID-19.

Also, upon their return from Denmark, they may have to enter 14-day quarantine which would hamper their preparations for three lucrative events in Asia in November.

The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup competitons are scheduled from Oct 3-11 in Aarhus.

“We understand them and respect their decisions,” Khunying Patama said.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our players and officials.”

With the withdrawals, the country did not have enough players to participate in the two events, she said.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“We did not want to call up lower-ranked players. Also, it would be inappropriate to send our B squads to compete in what are regarded as world team championships.

“Having thoroughly considered all factors, the BAT decided to withdraw its teams from the Thomas and Uber Cups.”

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement that the BAT “cited special circumstances related to COVID-19 in addition to injuries to key players in making the decision.”

The BWF recently unveiled its latest calendar reshuffle.

The Thomas and Uber Cups will be followed by two further events in Odense, also in Denmark.

The BWF will then attempt to round off the season with two Super 1000 tournaments and the World Tour Finals in consecutive weeks from Nov 10 in Asian locations that are yet to be announced.

Patama said the BAT and some government agencies are trying to bring the three events to Thailand.

