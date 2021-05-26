The Phuket News
Thais make Futsal World Cup

FUTSAL: Thailand hammered Iraq 4-0 in the second leg of their play-off for a 11-2 aggregate win to reach the 2021 Fifa Futsal World Cup yesterday (May 25).

FutsalFootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 May 2021, 11:45AM

Thailand players and officials celebrate reaching the Futsal World Cup finals. Photo: Bangkok Post.

It will be Thailand’s sixth World Cup appearance when they play in the finals in Lithuania in September.

Having thrashed Iraq 7-2 in the first leg at the Khorfakkan Futsal Club Hall in the United Arab Emirates last week, the Thais have few problems in the second leg at the same venue.

Captain Kritsada Wongkaew scored twice while Muhammad Ousmanmusa and Jetsada Chudech were also on target.

Jose Maria Mendes’ men join Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam or Lebanon as Asian representatives at Lithuania 2021.

Thanawat joins team

Elsewhere, Leicester City midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon has joined the Thai national football team in the UAE ahead of their World Cup qualifiers next month.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who plays for Japan’s Consadole Sapporo, will join the team on June 2.

Akira Nishino’s men will have one more warm-up game against Tajikistan on May 29 after playing Oman last night.

The War Elephants are preparing for their remaining three Group G matches of Asia’s second qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup.

They will face Indonesia on June 3, the UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.

All games will take place in the UAE.

The Thai national team have never reached the World Cup finals.

Port land Roller

Thailand defender Philip Roller has joined Port from fellow Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi.

The 26-year-old German-Thai star was unveiled by Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.

Port have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market as they are preparing to play in the AFC Champions League.

Roller will team up with striker John Baggio who joined Port a few days ago.

Port will host the ACL Group J from June 24-July 9 as they face China’s Guangzhou FC, Kitchee from Hong Kong and the winners of a play-off between Cerezo Osaka of Japan and Australia’s Melbourne City.

