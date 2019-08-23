Thais, Koreans face off for pool top spot

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand will square off against hosts South Korea to decide Pool E winners in the second round of 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul on Friday (August 23).

By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 August 2019, 10:20AM

Thailand players celebrate winning a point against Iran. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand defeated Iran 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-13) on Friday (August 23) to match the hosts' six points. The Koreans, who are still seeking their first ever continental crown, defeated Taiwan 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-19) earlier in the day.

"It was a difficult match today," said coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul after the match at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

"The Iranians served well and that caused us some problems early on. We need to improve tomorrow [Friday] against South Korea."

Meanwhile captain and setter Nootsara Tomkom said the team did well against the tall Irainians.

"I think a 3-0 win is a good result. We play South Korea tomorrow and they will have a strong support from their fans so we'll need to work harder."

Thursday's victory maintained Thailand's perfect record against Iran as they have yet to drop a set against the Middle East team in four meetings.

Thailand are chasing their third Asian title after having won the championship in 2009 and 2013. They were runners-up to Japan two years ago when the tournament was held in the Philippines.

Meanwhile defending champions Japan and China will battle it out to decide Pool F winners on Friday (August 23).

The 13-time winners China beat Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-15), while Japan, who have won the event four times, also registered a 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-13) victory over Indonesia.

