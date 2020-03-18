Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders

Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders

THAILAND: Scores of Thais working in Malaysia began returning to their homes in the southern province yesterday (Mar 17), after Malaysia decided to shut its borders in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 10:12AM

People wearing face masks, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, cross a street next to commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Mar 16). Photo: AFP

People wearing face masks, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, cross a street next to commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Mar 16). Photo: AFP

Border closures were among the control measures announced by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a televised address late on Monday (Mar 16). The measures, which come into effect today (Mar 18), will be in place until March 31.

As non-essential businesses have been ordered to shut, many Thai restaurant owners in Malaysia have decided to temporarily send their Thai employees back home until the shutdown ends, a source said.

Yesterday, the border checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district was crowded with Thais returning from Malaysia.

Returning Thais were required to have their temperatures checked using either a thermal scanner, an infrared camera or a hand-held thermometer gun, said the same source, who added that after the body temperature checks, they were told to clean their hands with a hand sanitiser before they were allowed to go.

Meanwhile in the northeastern province of Buri Ram, which is currently under a month-long “public health lockdown”, all rail passengers are required to wash their hands with the provided hand sanitising gels, both prior to boarding and leaving their trains, said Banchong Chanthara, head of the State Railway of Thailand’s office in the province.

He said all passengers are also required to enter and leave train stations through a COVID-19 screening station, complete with a thermal scanner.

Charoen Wang-ananon, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, meanwhile, said the association agreed with the government’s decision to put off the Songkran festival as part of its COVID-19 containment measures.

When asked about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the 12,000 tour companies under the association, Mr Charoen said some operators have already laid off employees, while others are struggling to survive the crisis and are waiting for assistance from the government.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket
COVID-19 rapid test kit ready for trials
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears
Education Minister orders all schools closed
Ice delivery driver dies after truck flips near Sarasin Bridge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand coronavirus cases rising! Phuket associations slam gov’t handling of virus! || March 17
Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine
Cabinet approves Songkran postponement, school closures
Myanmar: Don’t return home for Songkran
Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases
Electricity outage to hit Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi
Drug raid nets dealers at Phuket Town condo
Concern over gatherings as infections jump again
Buri Ram in lockdown despite having no infections

 

Phuket community
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

It became very quiet in Thailand about that medicine cocktail that was 'curing' coronavirus ...(Read More)

Ice delivery driver dies after truck flips near Sarasin Bridge

Overworked, pushed to the edge by employer? How many hours in a row did the poor man drive? Such inf...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

What warning letters? When does it get into the brain of Officialdom that warnings not work. They la...(Read More)

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

The figures speak for themselves. During this 2 1/2 months of "pandemic" a grand total of ...(Read More)

Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114

K,as in all other countries there are updated numbers. Number of inhabitants of a country have nothi...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha

 