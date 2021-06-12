The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais get to watch Euro 2020 for free

Thais get to watch Euro 2020 for free

THAILAND: Football fans in Thailand are now able to enjoy live broadcasts of all Euro 2020 games for free via the NBT2HD channel thanks to the generosity of one man.

COVID-19Coronavirusfootball
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 June 2021, 12:55PM

The announcement made last night (June 11) with Mr Komol Juangroongruangkit, who paid for the TV rights to broadcast the tournament, seated on the far-right. Photo: PR Government

The announcement made last night (June 11) with Mr Komol Juangroongruangkit, who paid for the TV rights to broadcast the tournament, seated on the far-right. Photo: PR Government

Mr Komol Juangroongruangkit personally paid B310 million for broadcast rights to the tournament which he agreed to allow NBT channel to air nationwide for free.

The announcement was made around 9pm local time last night (June 11) by Mr Anucha Nakasai, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, prior to the tournament’s opening game between Italy and Turkey which the former won 3-0.

It will cover all tournament games through to the final at Wembley Stadium in London, UK on July 11.

Mr Anucha directly thanked all those involved in enabling the free-to-air broadcast to happen, reserving particular praise for Mr Komol, the president of Pinehurst Golf Club Company Limited and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Summit Footwear Ltd., which manufacturers and distributes Aerosoft branded shoes.

AXA Insurance PCL

Mr Anucha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hopes it will promote happiness amongst Thai people by being able to access the major tournament free of charge. Mr Komol purchasing the TV rights meant no government budget needed to be accessed.

“General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister, hopes that all Thai people will be happy and this will provide an opportunity to relieve stress from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation,” commented Mr Anucha.

He added a warning that any gambling associated with the tournament was strictly forbidden and police will be monitoring all forms of online gambling both through websites and via mobile phone apps.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 12 June 2021 - 13:13:12 

There's been a lot of controversy around the broadcast of Thailand's recent volleyball games which are supposed to be free but are being blocked on digital platforms like AIS and TrueMove despite being saturated with the usual commercials. Will this be the case with the football?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Krabi man dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
Lower hopes for Phuket
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Vaccines key to revive real estate market in tourism provinces
Phuket suffers fourth COVID death in latest outbreak
CRA confirms date and price for Sinopharm vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-prosecutors from Phuket face bribe charge, Pfizer vaccine coming to Thailand? |:| June 11
Meth dealer arrested in Chalong
50 baby turtles hatch after rescue from storm-lashed nest
Phuket Town Mayor takes office, outlines policies
Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case
G7 to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses ‘to world’ by 2023
Don talks vaccine aid with China
Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bars to stay closed for Phuket reopening on July 1 |:| || June 10

 

Phuket community
Krabi man dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

Several European countries stopped with administering AstraZeneca, due to possible fatal risks as m...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

The rules for Thai certificate of Entrance (CEO) are completely focused on foreign tourists. What ab...(Read More)

[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #4 - Kamala

Jeez...that was awful...(Read More)

Vaccines key to revive real estate market in tourism provinces

Phuket's 'domestic' property market was already over-saturated and of course is sufferin...(Read More)

Government defends B500bn executive loans decree

Since the Thai army coup in 2014, Thailand's finances are going down the drain. Debt after debt....(Read More)

Thais get to watch Euro 2020 for free

There's been a lot of controversy around the broadcast of Thailand's recent volleyball games...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Good tip from Kurt, if it is not printed in The Royal Gazette, it ain't happening. Every expert ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

It's not the bars, nor the alcohol, it's the prostitution that clusters are emerging from w...(Read More)

Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab

Quick get that contract with goodies on the side before USA actually donates the vaccines- COME ON ...(Read More)

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

It is dirtbags like these guys that ruin this country, and I would guess that the people going after...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand

 