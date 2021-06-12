Thais get to watch Euro 2020 for free

THAILAND: Football fans in Thailand are now able to enjoy live broadcasts of all Euro 2020 games for free via the NBT2HD channel thanks to the generosity of one man.

COVID-19Coronavirusfootball

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 June 2021, 12:55PM

The announcement made last night (June 11) with Mr Komol Juangroongruangkit, who paid for the TV rights to broadcast the tournament, seated on the far-right. Photo: PR Government

Mr Komol Juangroongruangkit personally paid B310 million for broadcast rights to the tournament which he agreed to allow NBT channel to air nationwide for free.

The announcement was made around 9pm local time last night (June 11) by Mr Anucha Nakasai, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, prior to the tournament’s opening game between Italy and Turkey which the former won 3-0.

It will cover all tournament games through to the final at Wembley Stadium in London, UK on July 11.

Mr Anucha directly thanked all those involved in enabling the free-to-air broadcast to happen, reserving particular praise for Mr Komol, the president of Pinehurst Golf Club Company Limited and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Summit Footwear Ltd., which manufacturers and distributes Aerosoft branded shoes.

Mr Anucha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hopes it will promote happiness amongst Thai people by being able to access the major tournament free of charge. Mr Komol purchasing the TV rights meant no government budget needed to be accessed.

“General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister, hopes that all Thai people will be happy and this will provide an opportunity to relieve stress from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation,” commented Mr Anucha.

He added a warning that any gambling associated with the tournament was strictly forbidden and police will be monitoring all forms of online gambling both through websites and via mobile phone apps.