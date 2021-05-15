The Phuket News
Thais, foreigners arrested for drinking at Patong Beach

PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a group of 12 people, including Thais and foreigners, for sitting and drinking together on the Patong beachfront on Friday night (May 14).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 May 2021, 09:00AM

Medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital conduct swab tests on the 12 suspects at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governors Piyapong Choowong (centre) and Vikrom Jakthee (right) oversee the swab test procedure at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Officers arrested the dozen perpetrators for illegally gathering in contravention of the provincial order issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the island, and for drinking alcohol in a public area.

Police reported that three Thai ladyboys were arrested, along with five Thai women and three foreign men.

In making the arrests, police seized two bottles of Thai liquor, two items of foreign brands of beer, two bottles and eight cans of Thai beer, four bottles of wine coolers and four bottles of soda water.

The group were sitting and drinking together along the footpath of Thaweewong Rd, better known as the Patong beachfront road.

The group were taken to Phuket City Police Station in Phuket Town, where they underwent testing for COVID-19.

Present to oversee the swab sample collection procedure performed by medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital were Phuket Vice Governors Vikrom Jakthee and Piyapong Choowong.

Vice Governor Vikrom explained that the provincial government had set the number of people allowed to sit together drinking alcohol to just two.

“Do not have a group and drink together comp[comprising more than two people. This is because before there was a cluster before among a group of people involving alcohol that caused infections among more than 20 people,” he said.

“The provincial government has asked for all officers to tighten enforcement [of the COVID regulations in place] and arrest those who are really violating them,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

“And we ask for cooperation from the people with this particular rule to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Phuket. If any member of the public sees an offense, please notify the police so they can investigate and strictly enforce the law,” he added.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan said that the Phuket Provincial Police had emphasised that all police officers on the island are to strictly enforce anti-COVID measures to help reduce the number of infections in Phuket.

maverick | 16 May 2021 - 10:42:30 

This will get the beaches closed again - very selfish

DeKaaskopp | 16 May 2021 - 10:41:35 

Thais arrested ?  How can that be ? According to some serial whiner on here, they go after foreigner only. Must be fake news.

Fascinated | 16 May 2021 - 10:16:04 

Did the arrest of these idiots really need the intervention of the 2 Vice Govs, other than for a photo op? Very handy that they had their uniforms ready on a  friday night just in case. Members of the public reporting on each other is very North Korean.

 

