333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais face uphill task to make last eight

Thais face uphill task to make last eight

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women ended the second week of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) without a single win after losing to Croatia in Brazil on Sunday (June 18).

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 09:21AM

Ajcharaporn Kongyot (right) plays against Croatia. Photo: volleyballworld.com via Bangkok Post

Ajcharaporn Kongyot (right) plays against Croatia. Photo: volleyballworld.com via Bangkok Post

World No.26 Croatia defeated No.15 Thailand 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 at Brasilia’s Nilson Nelson Stadium.

Thailand had earlier lost to Germany, the USA and Serbia in the second week of the VNL, reports the Bangkok Post.

After two weeks, Thailand are 13th in the 16-team competition, just one place above Croatia, with both having two wins and six defeats.

Danai Sriwacharamaytakul’s team had two wins against Canada and South Korea and two losses to holders Italy and Poland in the first week in Turkey.

Poland and the USA have seven wins, while Turkey, China, Brazil and Germany have six wins.

The preliminary phase features three weeks of competition, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The top-eight teams after the preliminary round qualify for the final phase, which will be held in Arlington, Texas, in the US from July 12-16. The Americans are already guaranteed a spot.

Bangkok will be a venue in the third week from June 27-July 2 when Thailand meet the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan and Brazil in Pool 6.

Last year, Thailand made history as they entered the top-eight tournament for the first time.

They must now get good results at home if they are to repeat the feat.

Meanwhile, Thailand have been criticised by sections of their own fans after they squandered a two-set lead to lose 3-2 to Serbia and then were defeated by VNL debutants Croatia.

Thai star Ajcharaporn Kongyot said after the match against Croatia that the team need moral support instead of criticism.

“Don’t lose hope in us,” Ajcharaporn said.

In Hong Kong, in front of over 10 thousand spectators, hosts China took a one-set lead twice against Italy, but the defending champions came back to achieve a 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12) victory in the last game of the Pool 3 programme on Sunday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Yacht Sales Co Regatta prepares to set sail
Surfers clean up at Khao Lak Festival
Wyndham Clark holds off McIlroy to win US Open
Verstappen takes momentous win in Canada
Thais impress, but still lose to mighty Serbia
Padel Tennis competition set to debut in Phuket
Verstappen on pole in wet Canada ahead of Hülkenberg
Khao Lak Surf Festival off to a flyer
Panipak makes taekwondo history in Eternal City
Packed schedule set to test Ashes pace attacks
Hey Jude, things are about to get Real!
Annual anti-drugs sports competition kicks off
Thai spikers ready to face Germany
Five Premier League transfer moves to watch
Sekachev and Nuntaporn on top at the 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

 

Phuket community
Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam

If people are stupid enough to invest in schemes they see on FB then, Som Nom Na!...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

So the navy warns people NOT to build in protected forest areas that hey intend to build on. Hypocri...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Why wasn't the truck using Mr Patong's new alternative route? Isn't it supposed to be le...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Probably been "overwhelmed" by the effects of smoking a mix of pot & meth/ice out of t...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Sounds like Phuket tourist police need to get an education on true facts. The only way this guy coul...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Who talks about ..."hordes of armed police men"?.. Quite a hysterical overreacting drawin...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

The 2nd regiment is currently based in Songkla- an ideal location to counter any perceived threats i...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Cheap and greedy company owners take no actions and disregard safety standards, opting instead to en...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

The good'ol "brake failure" excuse has become such the norm that it is almost laughabl...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Who wants to see hordes of armed police men patrolling the beaches all day except for the same pers...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BahtSold
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties

 