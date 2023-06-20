Thais face uphill task to make last eight

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women ended the second week of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) without a single win after losing to Croatia in Brazil on Sunday (June 18).

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 09:21AM

Ajcharaporn Kongyot (right) plays against Croatia. Photo: volleyballworld.com via Bangkok Post

World No.26 Croatia defeated No.15 Thailand 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 at Brasilia’s Nilson Nelson Stadium.

Thailand had earlier lost to Germany, the USA and Serbia in the second week of the VNL, reports the Bangkok Post.

After two weeks, Thailand are 13th in the 16-team competition, just one place above Croatia, with both having two wins and six defeats.

Danai Sriwacharamaytakul’s team had two wins against Canada and South Korea and two losses to holders Italy and Poland in the first week in Turkey.

Poland and the USA have seven wins, while Turkey, China, Brazil and Germany have six wins.

The preliminary phase features three weeks of competition, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The top-eight teams after the preliminary round qualify for the final phase, which will be held in Arlington, Texas, in the US from July 12-16. The Americans are already guaranteed a spot.

Bangkok will be a venue in the third week from June 27-July 2 when Thailand meet the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan and Brazil in Pool 6.

Last year, Thailand made history as they entered the top-eight tournament for the first time.

They must now get good results at home if they are to repeat the feat.

Meanwhile, Thailand have been criticised by sections of their own fans after they squandered a two-set lead to lose 3-2 to Serbia and then were defeated by VNL debutants Croatia.

Thai star Ajcharaporn Kongyot said after the match against Croatia that the team need moral support instead of criticism.

“Don’t lose hope in us,” Ajcharaporn said.

In Hong Kong, in front of over 10 thousand spectators, hosts China took a one-set lead twice against Italy, but the defending champions came back to achieve a 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12) victory in the last game of the Pool 3 programme on Sunday.