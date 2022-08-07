Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais exceed Asean Para Games target

Thais exceed Asean Para Games target

ASEAN PARA GAMES: Thailand finished second overall at the 11th Asean Para Games in Solo, Indonesia, which ended yesterday (Aug 6).

Asean-Para-Games
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 7 August 2022, 03:00PM

The Thai boccia team celebrate their success at the Asean Para Games. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thai boccia team celebrate their success at the Asean Para Games. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thais took home 116 gold, 111 silver and 90 bronze medals, behind Indonesia who claimed 171 golds, 138 silvers and 110 bronzes.

The hosts surpassed their target of winning 104 golds with a large number of the haul coming from athletics, which contributed 57 golds, 41 silvers and 24 bronzes, reports the Bangkok Post.

Indonesia were crowned overall champions for the third time after their success in 2014 and 2017.

Malaysia won their only overall title in the inaugural Games on home soil in 2001.

The 10th Asean Para Games in Manila in 2020 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indonesian team were clearly a cut above the rest, pulling away from their rivals on the very first day of competition and dominating in at least seven sports - athletics (57 golds), para-badminton (13), judo (nine), chess (13), powerlifting (18), swimming (29) and table tennis (27) -- which paved the way for their convincing win.

Indonesia are the first hosts to emerge overall champions since Thailand achieved the feat in 2008.

Among Thailand’s successful athletes at Solo 2022 were the boccia team which won eight of 11 gold medals on offer.

Paralympic champion Pongsakorn Paeyo won his third gold in the T53 wheelchair racing while Tokyo Games winner Athiwat Paeng-Nuea took the T54 title.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani hailed his athletes’ performances which surpassed the target of winning 70 gold medals.

He said the SAT, other agencies and sponsors would look after disabled athletes and find jobs for them.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, the original hosts of the 11th Asean Para Games, ended their campaign in the top-three bracket with athletics (13 golds), chess (13), powerlifting (10) and swimming (23) as the contingent’s major contributors.

Vietnam hosted the SEA Games, postponed from last year, in May.

Aided by their golden haul of 18 titles in swimming, Malaysia also surpassed their target with 34 golds, 19 silvers and 14 bronzes.

The Philippines maintained their 2017 position as the fifth-best nation with a 28-31-43 haul while Myanmar came in sixth (14-12-16) followed by Singapore in seventh place with seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

Cambodia, participating with a large contingent in preparation as hosts of next year’s Asian Para Games, improved their standing, climbing two rungs up from 10th in 2017 to eighth in Solo with a six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

Timor Leste have five gold medals to show while Laos and Brunei failed to bring home a single gold medal.

Cambodia will host the SEA Games and Asean Para Games next year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket International Surfing Competition receives ASC Sanctioning
Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League’s opening weekend
Celest’s date with destiny at Lumpinee
Arsenal mentality pleases Arteta in opening night win at Palace
The Premier League strikes back
Upcoming Phuket sports events unveiled
Ferrari fumbles again as season slips away
WWE-style wrestling hits Bangkok - with a Thai twist
Charity football match planned to aid underprivileged kids
Asian qualifying format for 2026 World Cup announced
Hong Kong Sevens fans can drink, but not eat, in stands
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
Verstappen wins again to extend title lead
Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
Russell takes maiden pole in Budapest

 

Phuket community
Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Quite funny. Areas for local partygoers keep present closing time. Infamous areas for low quality fo...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Sleep disturbances weaken the immune system and are the causes for various diseases. - Section 25...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

100% ? really ? This is an hysterical claim, as if living in a alternative reality. I see the odd fa...(Read More)

COVID curbs have harmed student performance

Start to train teachers to be teachers instead of being (sometimes violent) drill sergeants. All stu...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Noise nuisances are harmful to health. People suffering should petition the mayor of their sub-di...(Read More)

Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day

Wow,seems they are catching up with what they 'behind' with in weapon control. Specially the...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

What is the good man talking about? The only foreigners I see are those with working permits, runnin...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

This guy filling this claim just sound like a trouble maker and or a total ignorant old school thai ...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

what a rubbish article, i can assure that most of the hotels in Patong are posting for jobs, waiters...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

Some Health Officials are stigmatising, homophobic and xenophobic, blaming certain groups as source....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Barketek
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 