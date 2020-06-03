Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday

Thais celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday

THAILAND: Activities were held today (June 3) for people in all walks of life to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 June 2020, 02:09PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn, pay respects to Her Majesty the Queen in front of her portrait at the Grand Palace today (June 3). Photo: Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn, pay respects to Her Majesty the Queen in front of her portrait at the Grand Palace today (June 3). Photo: Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn, led the cabinet ministers to write well-wishing messages at the Grand Palace for the Queen, who turned 42 today.

The Grand Palace also opened for royal family members and dignitaries to write messages to Her Majesty.

In other provinces, the same activities were held at provincial halls, with provincial governors leading the events.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Pathum Thani released 200,000 fish into the Chao Phraya River to mark the occasion as governor Pinit Boonlert said it was one of the most important days for all people in the kingdom.

Volunteers in all provinces dredged canals and conducted other activities to mark this special day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket confirms ninth consecutive day of no fresh COVID cases
Phuket bus services set for weekend relaunch
UK’s Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong
Big push for domestic tourism
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen June 15! A July Songkran? 1 new COVID case in Thailand! || June 2
Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew
Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases today.
One new national COVID death confirmed, one new case
Thai hotels on the chopping block
Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Last Phuket COVID patient discharged! Land, sea borders open! Beaches still closed? || June 1
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen
Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

Kurt is correct..Italy for example opens travel for all European countries, Spain and others followi...(Read More)

Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA

@Galong Who says water splashing events would be allowed ?...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

A lot of thai 'pumping around money' is going to take place, not generating 'income mone...(Read More)

Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

Chamber of Commerce President surprised that Phuket Governor 'silently' opened the Phuket to...(Read More)

Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

@Dek, is this your 'comment' on a article in The Phuket News? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

@Pascale. Yes, foreign people all over Europe already booking their summer holidays in european cou...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

@ DeK, BangkokPost published that 70% of the THAI shareholders are foreign....(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Nice for many workers that Phuket airports opens 15 June. But from where the 'High riding Hopes&...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

What's the problem with dogs? This is Buddhist nation where dogs are regarded in Buddhist though...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

wow some people have an inflated importance about themselves, given that local customs and tradition...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket

 